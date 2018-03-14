CRYPTO INSIDER: The golden age of ICOs is over

By
Graham Rapier, Business Insider US
-

source
Thomson Reuters

Cryptocurrency fundraising is off to a record-breaking start this year, according to new data from crypto-watcher Autonomous NEXT.

But the rest of 2018 could see the market for ICOs fizzle out, according to a number of cryptocurrency experts who spoke with Business Insider on Tuesday at “Battle of the Cryptos,” an industry conference in New York.

