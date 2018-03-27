CRYPTO INSIDER: ‘Don’t do it’: Atlanta Fed president warns potential bitcoin investors

- source
Cryptocurrencies have another skeptic at the Federal Reserve.
Speaking to the Hope Global Forum in Atlanta on Tuesday, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic urged attendees to avoid bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies
“Don’t do it,” he said, according to Bloomberg. “They are speculative markets. They are not currency. If you have money you really need, do not put it in these markets.”
What’s happening:
- Ethereum plunges to its lowest price of 2018
- AMD will get crushed in the race to be the ultimate chip maker for Ethereum miners, tech analyst says
- Nvidia, which also got a boost from the crypto crazy, is hosting its annual GPU Technology Conference this week
- Companies clamp down on crypto ads as regulators play catch-up
