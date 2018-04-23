‘Black Panther’ has made 5 times as much money in the US as any other movie in 2018

John Lynch, Business Insider US
Marvel's

Marvel’s “Black Panther.”
Marvel Studios

Ahead of the release of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War,” the studio’s first blockbuster of the year, “Black Panther,” continues to rake in money at the domestic box office.

Currently leading the year’s ranking of the top five highest-grossing films in the US, “Black Panther” has made over 5 times as much money as any other film released (at the domestic box office).

And as the highly anticipated “Avengers: Infinity War” looks to dethrone “Black Panther” following its release on Friday, Marvel and its parent company, Disney, are set to continue their domination of this year’s box office.

Here are the top 5 highest-grossing films of the year at the US box office, according to Box Office Mojo:

5. “Fifty Shades Freed” — $100.4 million

Universal

4. “Peter Rabbit” — $114.3 million

Sony Pictures Animation

3. “Ready Player One” — $126.2 million

DreamWorks

2. “A Quiet Place” — $132.4 million

Paramount Pictures

1. “Black Panther” — $681.1 million

Disney/Marvel