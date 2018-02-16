‘Black Panther’ is already breaking records at the box office — and had the second-best Thursday preview of any Marvel movie

caption “Black Panther.” source Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

“Black Panther” earned $25.2 million at Thursday preview screenings.

That’s the best-ever for February and the second-best out of the Marvel franchise.

Hold on tight, because it looks like the box office for “Black Panther” is going to be out of this world by the end of the weekend.

The Thursday preview numbers are in and the latest Marvel movie took in $25.2 million, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

That’s the best Thursday preview for February (beating out “Deadpool,” $12.7 million) and the second-best preview for a Marvel movie (just under “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” $27.6 million).

This all looks to be leading up to the movie having a gigantic opening weekend that could be north of $170 million domestically by the time we get to Presidents’ Day on Monday.

Directed by Ryan Coogler (“Creed”), the first-ever standalone Marvel movie focused on a black character has been a hit with critics, as it has a 98% Rotten Tomatoes score (the best ever for a Marvel Cinematic Universe title).

And with this kind of Thursday performance it’s pretty certain that general audiences are going to love it, too.