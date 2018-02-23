Black Panther’s exciting fight scenes incorporate silat and muay thai

The cast of Black Panther, starring Chadwick Boseman (left) and Michael B Jordan (right), were trained in various martial arts styles including silat. Disney

It is one of the biggest movies to show in a long time, quickly scaling up the charts with one of the US’ best-ever box office openings at $192 million over just three days.

Starring Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther has captured the entertainment world with its unbelievably good ratings.

Not only has it been hailed as a the first superhero blockbuster to feature an almost all-black cast, the Disney film is also being lauded for its reference to the rich cultures of Africa ,and for its nail-biting fight scenes which feature both women and men in powerful roles.

There is good reason why the fight scenes in Black Panther are not like any others in the usual superhero movies.

In a report by The Straits Times, 40-year-old Boseman said that a lot of Afro-centric research was behind the details portrayed.

And when it comes to fight scenes, the film’s choreographers took their work seriously, choosing to incorporate a variety of traditional martial art styles, including silat harimau from the Malay archipelago and Thailand’s muay thai.

“A lot of thought went into the fight choreography, which incorporates fighting styles like capoeira – a Brazilian martial art that is connected to the African art form called Angola – and also Dambe boxing (from West Africa), Senegalese wrestling, Zulu stick-fighting and mixtures of Asian styles like muay thai and harimau silat, to create the fictional heritage of Wakanda,” Boseman was quoted as saying.

Thanks to brilliant fight choreography and training, audiences are kept on the edge of their seats throughout the movie.

Birtish actor Andy, who plays Ulysses Klaue, reportedly told Good Morning Britain that fighting with Boseman was “pretty painful”.

Boseman himself has called the physical demands of being Black Panther “fun”.

“The physical part is what makes it fun for me and helps me get inside the characters,” he was quoted by Associated Press as saying.