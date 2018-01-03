BlueSG gets 5,000 electric car rentals in first 3 weeks of operation in Singapore

Singapore’s first electric car-sharing scheme BlueSG received more than 3,300 registered member sign-ups and 5,000 rentals within its first three weeks of operation here.
BlueSG launched on Dec 12 with 80 vehicles and 32 charging stations and aims to roll out a 1,000-strong electric vehicle fleet and 2,000 charging points by 2020.
In a statement on Wednesday, BlueSG managing director Mr Franck Vitte said he was “very encouraged and heartened by the overwhelming response.”
He added: “We are looking at quickly deploying more stations islandwide as requested by a number of Singapore residents.”
The company is a subsidiary of French transport firm, the Bollore Group.
Users can choose to pay S$15 ($11.30) a month with lower rental rates of S$0.33 per minute or go with a flat rate plan with rental rates of S$0.50 per minute.