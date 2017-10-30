Former House Speaker John Boehner describes how Obama struggled with smoking and was ‘scared to death’ of Michelle

Former House Speaker John Boehner says former President Barack Obama is “scared to death” of his wife, Michelle. Citing that reason, Obama maintains that he has not smoked a cigarette in years.

caption Michelle and Barack Obama. source Courtesy of CBS

Former House Speaker John Boehner has shed some light on former President Barack Obama’s smoking habit and his relationship with his wife, Michelle.

Boehner’s encounters with Obama came up as part of a major interview with Politico detailing Boehner’s 25 years with the Republican Party in Washington.

Boehner summarized the differences between himself and Obama with an anecdote about their vices from a 2011 meeting between the two.

“I’m smoking a cigarette, and they bring me a glass of merlot. And we’re sitting there a little while, and here’s the president drinking iced tea and chomping on Nicorette,” Boehner told Politico.

“What else do you need to know about the two of us?”

In February 2011, Michelle Obama, a champion of healthy living during her time as first lady, announced that her husband had quit smoking for more than a year.

Nicorette gum is used to alleviate cravings for cigarettes, which typically stop two weeks after someone quits smoking.

Despite this time discrepancy, Boehner said he never saw the president sneak a cigarette, and he credited that to Michelle Obama.

Asked whether he had ever seen Obama succumb, Boehner said: “Oh no. No no no. He’s scared to death of his wife. Scared. To. Death.”

In 2014, the musician Billy Joel claimed Obama offered him a cigarette at the White House, but the president’s office shot down the claim as “ludicrous.”

In 2013, Obama was caught on an open microphone at the United Nations General Assembly discussing his smoking habit.

“I haven’t had a cigarette in six years … that’s because I’m scared of my wife,” Obama said.