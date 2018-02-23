Here are all the brands that have cut ties with the NRA following gun-control activists’ boycotts

Gun-control activists are calling for companies to cut ties with the NRA.

The NRA has partnerships with companies that offer members special deals, such as discounts on car rentals or hotel bookings.

Companies including rental car giant Enterprise Holdings and the First National Bank of Omaha have cut ties with the NRA following boycott threats.

Gun-control activists are organizing boycotts against companies with ties to the National Rifle Association – and they’re already producing results.

People on social media are calling for boycotts of companies that offer – or have offered – special deals for NRA members. As part of their membership, NRA members receive discounts on things from renting cars to buying prescription drugs.

While companies including FedEx and Hertz still offer discounts to NRA members, other companies have responded by cutting ties.

Here are all the brands that have cut ties with the National Rifle Association following recent boycotts as well as past efforts by gun-control activists:

MetLife

caption Statue stands atop Grand Central Station in front of the MetLife building in New York source Thomson Reuters

In an emailed statement, MetLife Insurance Company told BI that the company decided to discontinue their discounts program with the NRA on Friday.

“We value all our customers but have decided to end our discount program with the NRA,” the MetLife spokesperson said.

SimpliSafe

source SimpliSafe

On Friday, the home security company SimpliSafe told BI that it is withdrawing from the NRA discount program.

“We have discontinued our existing relationship with the NRA,” SimpliSafe CEO Chad Laurans said in a statement.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Alamo Rent a Car, and National Car Rental

source Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The rental-car giant Enterprise Holdings announced on Thursday it is ending its NRA discount program, effective March 26.

Enterprise operates Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Alamo Rent a Car, and National Car Rental. All three rental car brands will stop offering discounts to NRA members.

While a representative did not respond to Business Insider’s follow-up questions about why Enterprise was ending the program, the announcement came after the company was flooded with boycott threats on social media.

Avis Budget Group and Hertz– two rivals of Enterprise – still offered NRA discounts as of Friday morning.

First National Bank of Omaha

source First National Bank

On Thursday, First National Bank said it would not renew a contract with the NRA that allowed members to receive an NRA-branded Visa card.

“Customer feedback has caused us to review our relationship with the NRA,” the bank said in response to a call for boycott on Twitter.

Previously, First National Bank offered members of the gun-rights organization an NRA Visa card, which offered a $40 cash-back bonus.

Symantec

source Symantec

The cyber security company announced on social media on Friday that it “has stopped its discount program with the National Rifle Association.”

Best Western

source Best Western Weinebrugge

Best Western has been targeted by boycott efforts as the hotel chain offered NRA members discounts as recently as 2016.

In response, Best Western has tweeted dozens of times that the company “does not have an affiliation with and is not a corporate partner of the National Rifle Association.”

It is unclear when Best Western cut ties with the NRA. The company did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment or further information.

Best Western has been targeted in past anti-NRA boycott efforts.

In 2012, activist group Avaaz organized a boycott calling for Best Western to cut ties with the NRA following the school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. At the time, both hotel chains were listed on the gun-rights group’s website as “friends of the NRA” and offered members discounts at hotels.

Wyndham Hotels and Resorts

source Wyndham

While Wyndham Hotels and Resorts previously offered a 10% discount to NRA members, the hotel chain cut ties with the organization in late 2017.

This week, the Twitter accounts for Wyndham and its rewards program tweeted dozens of times that the hotel chain “is no longer affiliated with the NRA” in response to boycott threats.

While the move wasn’t inspired by recent boycott efforts, Wyndham was also targeted in Avaaz’s 2012 boycotts following the Newtown shooting.