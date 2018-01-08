There’s a massive factory fire in North London, and at least 90 firefighters are battling it

A photo of the fire, taken by author and actor Blake Ridder.

Blake Ridder/Twitter

A major fire has broken out at a paint factory in North London, with dozens of firefighters working to combat the flames.

The London Fire Brigade said on Twitter on Monday night that there are 15 fire engines and 90 firefighters at the scene on Waterloo Road, Brent Cross. Videos and photos from the scene show massive fire and towers of smoke.

Residents are advised to avoid the area, and to keep doors and windows shut.

It’s not immediately clear what caused the fire.

Social media posts from people nearby captured the blaze:

