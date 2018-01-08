There’s a massive factory fire in North London, and at least 90 firefighters are battling it

caption A photo of the fire, taken by author and actor Blake Ridder. source Blake Ridder/Twitter

A major fire has broken out at a paint factory in North London, with dozens of firefighters working to combat the flames.

The London Fire Brigade said on Twitter on Monday night that there are 15 fire engines and 90 firefighters at the scene on Waterloo Road, Brent Cross. Videos and photos from the scene show massive fire and towers of smoke.

15 fire engines & 90 firefighters & officers are dealing with a large blaze at a paint factory on Waterloo Road #StaplesCorner. Please avoid the area & keep doors & windows shut. Pic @BlakeRidder pic.twitter.com/PQfBcNNK7l — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) January 8, 2018

Residents are advised to avoid the area, and to keep doors and windows shut.

It’s not immediately clear what caused the fire.

Social media posts from people nearby captured the blaze:

This is happening outside my flat, a street over. An old paint factory, 90 firefighters. #brentcross #staplescorner scary. pic.twitter.com/Ho4O3NNBqN — Kathryn Webster (@KathrynWebs) January 8, 2018

Massive Fire at Staples Corner in London pic.twitter.com/XD25YnF84C — Shulem Stern (@ShulemStern) January 8, 2018

Can see a huge fire towards Brent Cross in London. Flames shooting so high in the sky. Don’t know where it is. ???? everyone’s safe. #London #Fire #Hendon #BrentCross — Mark Stringer (@StringsLondon) January 8, 2018

This story is developing…