Bridge Alliance Names Ong Geok Chwee as New CEO

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 26 March 2018 – Mobile operator alliance Bridge Alliance appoints Ms. Ong Geok Chwee as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective from 26 March 2018.

Geok Chwee joins Bridge Alliance with more than 20 years of experience in the infocomm technology industry. She is a seasoned leader, having driven business and market development for emerging technologies and businesses in large and award-winning companies like Singtel. Geok Chwee brings a wealth of experience in building partnerships and alliances across regions to develop differentiated solutions for enterprises.

The Board welcomes Geok Chwee to the Bridge Alliance team.

“Geok Chwee has made her name in the ICT sector as an evangelist of open collaboration and a driver of innovation and new growth engines. Her track record of championing emerging businesses like the Internet of Things, big data analytics and software-as-a-service, lends edge to her new role. We look forward to working closely with her as she leads the Bridge Alliance team,” said Mr Mark Chong, Chairman of the Board of Bridge Alliance.

“I am backed by a strong team of leaders as we transit to the next phase. Continuous innovation and strong partnerships with our member operators will fuel the alliance’s growth in the exciting and dynamic age of global connectivity,” said Ms. Ong Geok Chwee.

“Bridge Alliance has the strength and reach needed to harness the power of collaboration and shared-knowledge. I look forward to working with our member operators and partners to forge new growth frontiers together,” she added.

About Bridge Alliance

Bridge Alliance is the leading mobile alliance for premier operators and their customers in the Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Our alliance covers 34 members who serve more than 800 million customers collectively across these regions. Our goal is to build group capabilities and create value for our members by enabling compelling roaming services and experience, offering multi-market enterprise and IoT solutions, and delivering savings and benefits through leveraging group economies.





Bridge Alliance’s members include: Airtel (India, Sri Lanka and the Airtel subsidiaries in Africa: Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Madagascar, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Seychelles, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia), AIS (Thailand), CSL Mobile (Hong Kong), CTM (Macau), Globe Telecom (Philippines), Maxis (Malaysia), MobiFone (Vietnam), Optus (Australia), Singtel (Singapore), SK Telecom (South Korea), STC (Saudi Arabia), SoftBank Corp. (Japan), Taiwan Mobile (Taiwan), Telkomcel (Timor-Leste), Telkomsel (Indonesia), Turk Telekom (Turkey), and Viva (Bahrain and Kuwait).





For more information, visit www.bridgealliance.com.





LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/bridge-alliance

Twitter: https://twitter.com/alliance_bridge