British MPs attack Trump for failing to condemn Russian poisoning

caption U.S. President Donald Trump (R) speaks to Britain’s Prime Minister Theresa May during in a working dinner meeting at the NATO headquarters during a NATO summit of heads of state and government in Brussels, Belgium, May 25, 2017. source REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool

British MPs question why the US president has failed to speak out about the poisoning of Sergei Skripal.

Theresa May said on Monday that it is “highly likely” that Russia was behind the attack.

Trump is condemned for failing to show solidarity with America’s close ally.

LONDON – British MPs have rounded on US President Donald Trump for his failure to condemn the alleged poisoning of Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday accused Russia of carrying out the attack in Salisbury, south England.

“The government has concluded that it is highly likely that Russia was responsible for the act against Sergei and Yulia Skripal,” May told MPs in the House of Commons yesterday.

Rex Tillerson was at the time of writing the highest-ranking US official to publicly condemn the attack, while President Trump had yet to comment.

Trump announced shortly after Tuesday lunchtime that Tillerson had stepped down as US Secretary of State.

Labour’s Ben Bradshaw – who has been at the forefront of UK parliamentary efforts to investigate alleged Russian meddling in western affairs – asked when the world can “expect” a tweet from President Trump.

So while our EU friends give “full support & solidarity” to Britain after Kremlin chemical weapons attack, so far just silence from Putin’s mate in the White House. #Skripal trump — Ben Bradshaw (@BenPBradshaw) March 13, 2018

He was echoed by his Labour colleagues Barry Sheerman and Mike Gapes, who urged the US President to publicly support the UK.

The European Union stands solidly with Britain on Russian intrusion President Trump remains silent! @BBCr4today — Barry Sheerman (@BarrySheerman) March 13, 2018

Welcome US Secretary of State Tillerson support for UK government following Russian origin nerve gas attack. But when can we expect a tweet from US President. Why is @realDonaldTrump so reticent despite being so keen to comment on previous terrorist attacks on our country ? — Mike Gapes (@MikeGapes) March 13, 2018

Earlier in the day, former Labour MP and leadership hopeful David Miliband’s told BBC Radio 4 it was “very significant and very worrying” that the White House had failed to back May in condemning Russia.

“The biggest thing she has to do in the next two days is rally her allies. It’s very significant and very worrying, frankly, that the White House has not felt able to point the finger at Russia in the last seven or eight days.

“I think that rallying the European allies and if possible significant strands of American opinion is absolutely key.”

Listen: Miliband criticises Trump