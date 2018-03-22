This $2 million SUV is bulletproof and cut like a diamond — look inside

By
Jessica Tyler, Business Insider US
-
This IAT-designed Karlmann King starts at $2 million.

caption
This IAT-designed Karlmann King starts at $2 million.
source
Facebook/Karlmann King

  • The Karlmann King SUV was designed in Beijing by IAT Automobile Technology and shown at the Dubai International Motor Show in late 2017.
  • The luxury car is fully equipped with a high-end entertainment system, including a PlayStation 4 gaming system.
  • It’s priced at a minimum of $2 million, but the price goes up if you choose to customize it with features like armored bodywork.

The custom-designed Karlmann King SUV is priced at a whopping $2 million.

The car includes luxury features such as Hi-Fi sound, private safes, widescreen TVs, phones, and a refrigerator. It also includes features like a coffee maker and a PlayStation 4 gaming system. For an additional cost, it can even be customized with armored bodywork.

Design director Luciano D’Ambrosio described his creation as a “piece of art.” Take a look at the luxury SUV, which is based on a Ford F-550 commercial truck:

The Karlmann King SUV was designed by China-based IAT and is based on a Ford F-550 commercial truck.

source
Facebook/Karlmann King

The exterior of the car is cut like a diamond.

source
Facebook/Karlmann King

It’s bulletproof, can withstand temperatures between -40 degrees and 200 degrees Fahrenheit, has four-wheel drive, and can go up to 87 mph.

This IAT-designed Karlmann King starts at $2 million.

source
Facebook/Karlmann King

The interior is just as extravagant …

Beauty and the beast

A post shared by Karlmann King (@karlmannking) on

… and can be customized in an array of colors.

#karlmannking

A post shared by The World We Love (@somethingfromearth) on

It has a starry ceiling, mood lighting, widescreen TV, and a refrigerator.

It also has a coffee maker and dish set …

source
YouTube

… and a champagne bottle-holder.

source
YouTube

It starts at a base price of $2 million.

See you tomorrow

A post shared by Karlmann King (@karlmannking) on