This $2 million SUV is bulletproof and cut like a diamond — look inside

- The Karlmann King SUV was designed in Beijing by IAT Automobile Technology and shown at the Dubai International Motor Show in late 2017.
- The luxury car is fully equipped with a high-end entertainment system, including a PlayStation 4 gaming system.
- It’s priced at a minimum of $2 million, but the price goes up if you choose to customize it with features like armored bodywork.
The car includes luxury features such as Hi-Fi sound, private safes, widescreen TVs, phones, and a refrigerator. It also includes features like a coffee maker and a PlayStation 4 gaming system. For an additional cost, it can even be customized with armored bodywork.
Design director Luciano D’Ambrosio described his creation as a “piece of art.” Take a look at the luxury SUV, which is based on a Ford F-550 commercial truck:
The exterior of the car is cut like a diamond.
It’s bulletproof, can withstand temperatures between -40 degrees and 200 degrees Fahrenheit, has four-wheel drive, and can go up to 87 mph.
The interior is just as extravagant …
… and can be customized in an array of colors.
It has a starry ceiling, mood lighting, widescreen TV, and a refrigerator.
It also has a coffee maker and dish set …
… and a champagne bottle-holder.
