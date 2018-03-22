This $2 million SUV is bulletproof and cut like a diamond — look inside

caption This IAT-designed Karlmann King starts at $2 million. source Facebook/Karlmann King

The Karlmann King SUV was designed in Beijing by IAT Automobile Technology and shown at the Dubai International Motor Show in late 2017.

The luxury car is fully equipped with a high-end entertainment system, including a PlayStation 4 gaming system.

It’s priced at a minimum of $2 million, but the price goes up if you choose to customize it with features like armored bodywork.

The custom-designed Karlmann King SUV is priced at a whopping $2 million.

The car includes luxury features such as Hi-Fi sound, private safes, widescreen TVs, phones, and a refrigerator. It also includes features like a coffee maker and a PlayStation 4 gaming system. For an additional cost, it can even be customized with armored bodywork.

Design director Luciano D’Ambrosio described his creation as a “piece of art.” Take a look at the luxury SUV, which is based on a Ford F-550 commercial truck:

The Karlmann King SUV was designed by China-based IAT and is based on a Ford F-550 commercial truck.

The exterior of the car is cut like a diamond.

It’s bulletproof, can withstand temperatures between -40 degrees and 200 degrees Fahrenheit, has four-wheel drive, and can go up to 87 mph.

The interior is just as extravagant …

… and can be customized in an array of colors.

It has a starry ceiling, mood lighting, widescreen TV, and a refrigerator.

It also has a coffee maker and dish set …

… and a champagne bottle-holder.

It starts at a base price of $2 million.