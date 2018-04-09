These are the 20 busiest airports in the world

- source
- Heathrow Airport
- Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is once again the busiest airport in the world.
- Nearly 104 million passengers traveled through ATL in 2017.
- Airports Council International compiled its list of the busiest airports in the world using data from 1,202 airports around the world.
Airports Council International (ACI) released its latest list of the busiest airports in the world. Once again, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport took the top spot with nearly 104 million passengers in 2017. Even though total traffic figures at ATL fell by 0.3%, it was enough to hold off Beijing Capital to retain the crown.
According to ACI, global passenger figures increased 6.6% in 2017 while total aircraft movements went up by 2.4%.
“The surge in cargo volumes and passenger numbers across many of the world’s airports is a testament to heightened business and consumer confidence, at least in the short term,” ACI World director general Angela Gittens said in a statement. “The world’s airports continue to be a vital link in the economic multiplier effect that aviation provides and the role it plays as an enabler for global commerce is growing.”
The trade group compiled its list using data from 1,202 airports from around the world.
The top 20 airports accounted 17% of the 1.5 billion passengers who passed through airports around the world in 2017.
Here’s a look at the 20 busiest airports in the world:
20: Denver International Airport (DEN): 61,379,396 passengers in 2017.
19. Incheon International Airport (ICN): 62,157,834 passengers in 2017.
- source
- Gensler
18. Singapore Changi International Airport (SIN): 62,220,000 passengers in 2017.
- source
- Trong Nguyen/Shutterstock
17. Jakarta Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (CGK): 63,015,620 passengers in 2017.
- source
- Flickr/Stefan Krasowski
16. Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL): 63,451,503 passengers in 2017.
- source
- Flickr/rajkumar1220
15. Istanbul Ataturk Airport (IST): 63,872,283 passengers in 2017.
- source
- Reuters/Goran Tomasevic
14. Frankfurt Airport (FRA): 64,500,386 passengers in 2017.
- source
- Frankfurt Airport
13. Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport (CAN); 65,887,473 passengers in 2017.
- source
- Wikimedia Commons
12. Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW): 67,092,194 passengers in 2017.
- source
- Flickr/Grant Wickes
11: Amsterdam Airport Schiphol (AMS): 68,515,425 passengers in 2017.
- source
- Flickr/ Aaron C
10. Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG): 69,471,442 passengers in 2017.
9. Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG): 70,001,237 passengers in 2017.
- source
- kentwang/Flickr
8. Hong Kong International Airport (HKG): 72,663,955 passengers in 2017.
7. London Heathrow Airport (LHR): 78,014,598 passengers in 2017.
- source
- Heathrow Airport
6. Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD): 79,828,183 passengers in 2017.
- source
- Mira / Alamy
5. Los Angeles International Airport (LAX): 84,557,968 passengers in 2017.
- source
- Flickr/Tomás Del Coro
4. Tokyo Haneda International Airport: 85,408,975 passengers in 2017.
- source
- Shutterstock/cowardlion
3. Dubai International Airport (DXB): 88,242,099 passengers in 2017.
- source
- Dubai Airports
2. Beijing Capital International Airport (PEK): 95,786,442 passengers in 2017.
- source
- Flickr/Terrazzo
1. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL): 103,902,992 passengers in 2017.
- source
- REUTERS/Tami Chappell