Business Insider is hiring a paid distribution fellow in London

Insider Inc. is hiring a paid distribution fellow in London. This person would be responsible for working on all of our brands, including Business Insider, Insider, and Tech Insider.

This fellowship position is paid and is based in our London office. The fellowship starts as soon as possible, and will run for six months. Fellows are encouraged to work full-time (40 hours a week).

Our content is distributed across Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, as well as on the web. Our social media accounts are the face of our brand, and our distribution fellow will play an integral role by helping to run our growing network.

The ideal candidate is an organized multitasker who can manage posting schedules across several social media channels. He or she is a sharp writer who has editorial experience, thrives in a fast-paced environment, and possesses excellent communication skills. An understanding and passion for social media is a must. Familiarity with design and Adobe creative programs is a plus.

This candidate will be responsible for helping to get web stories in front of as many people as possible. This role involves sharing articles from our websites across various social media platforms, organizing and maintaining our archives, tracking and analyzing statistics, writing around SEO, and working with the team to develop strategies around Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Twitter, and other platforms.

Apply here with a CV and cover letter telling us why you should be a distribution fellow at Business Insider, if this sounds like your dream job.