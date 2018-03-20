The 25 best business schools in America

- Business school can help you start a successful career, or advance in your current one.
- U.S. News & World Report just released its 2019 rankings of the best business schools in America.
- Harvard Business School and the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago tied for first place.
Business school can be a launching point for a successful career in a range of fields.
But choosing where to apply can be intimidating.
U.S. News & World Report just released its 2019 rankings of the best business schools in America. In total, they ranked 127 schools with full-time MBA programs. They took into account a range of factors including job opportunities, starting salary, selectivity, as well as peer and recruiter assessments.
This year, Harvard Business School and the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago – institutions where graduates earn starting salaries of roughly $130,000 – came out on top.
Read on to see the rest of the top 25 business schools in America, and compare this year’s rankings to last year’s.
Note: Tuition figures reflect annual costs for out-of-state students.
25. Georgetown University — Robert Emmett McDonough School of Business
Location: Washington, DC
Average starting salary: $112,501
Annual tuition: $56,400
23. TIE: Washington University in St. Louis — Olin Business School
Location: St. Louis, Missouri
Average starting salary: $106,812
Annual tuition: $57,900
23. TIE: Rice University — Jesse H. Jones Graduate School of Business
Location: Houston, Texas
Average starting salary: $113,349
Annual tuition: $55,500
22. University of Washington — Michael G. Foster School of Business
Location: Seattle, Washington
Average starting salary: $119,904
Annual tuition: $47,541
20. TIE: University of Southern California — Marshall School of Business
Location: Los Angeles, California
Average starting salary: $118,110
Annual tuition: $60,951
20. TIE: Emory University — Goizueta Business School
Location: Atlanta, Georgia
Average starting salary: $119,665
Annual tuition: $59,000
19. University of North Carolina — Kenan-Flagler Business School
Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Average starting salary: $111,082
Annual tuition: $58,138
17. TIE: University of Texas at Austin — McCombs School of Business
Location: Austin, Texas
Average starting salary: $116,403
Annual tuition: $51,804
17. TIE: Carnegie Mellon University — Tepper School of Business
Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Average starting salary: $119,402
Annual tuition: $64,000
16. University of California at Los Angeles — Anderson School of Management
Location: Los Angeles, California
Average starting salary: $119,964
Annual tuition: $58,458
15. Cornell University — Samuel Curtis Johnson Graduate School of Management
Location: Ithaca, New York
Average starting salary: $125,578
Annual tuition: $63,894
13. TIE: University of Virginia — Darden School of Business
Location: Charlottesville, Virginia
Average starting salary: $124,684
Annual tuition: $62,342
13. TIE: New York University — Leonard N. Stern School of Business
Location: New York, New York
Average starting salary: $121,146
Annual tuition: $69,086
11. TIE: Yale University — Yale School of Management
Location: New Haven, Connecticut
Average starting salary: $119,371
Annual tuition: $66,650
11. TIE: Duke University — Fuqua School of Business
Location: Durham, North Carolina
Average starting salary: $122,989
Annual tuition: $65,665
10. Dartmouth College — Tuck School of Business
Location: Hanover, New Hampshire
Average starting salary: $127,986
Annual tuition: $68,910
9. Columbia University — Columbia Business School
Location: New York, New York
Average starting salary: $128,343
Annual tuition: $71,544
7. TIE: University of Michigan at Ann Arbor — Stephen M. Ross School of Business
Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan
Average starting salary: $124,702
Annual tuition: $67,300
7. TIE: University of California at Berkeley — Haas School of Business
Location: Berkeley, California
Average starting salary: $125,572
Annual tuition: $59,811
6. Northwestern University — Kellogg School of Management
Location: Evanston, Illinois
Average starting salary: $128,192
Annual tuition: $68,955
5. Massachusetts Institute of Technology — Sloan School of Management
Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts
Average starting salary: $128,301
Annual tuition: $71,000
4. Stanford University — Graduate School of Business
Location: Stanford, California
Average starting salary: $144,455
Annual tuition: $68,868
3. University of Pennsylvania — Wharton School
Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Average starting salary: $135,716
Annual tuition: $70,200
1. TIE: University of Chicago — Booth School of Business
Location: Chicago, Illinois
Average starting salary: $129,442
Annual tuition: $69,200
1. TIE: Harvard University — Harvard Business School
Location: Boston, Massachusetts
Average starting salary: $137,293
Annual tuition: $72,000