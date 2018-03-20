Cambridge Analytica suspends CEO amid Facebook data leak uproar

caption Alexander Nix source Henry Nicholls/Reuters

The CEO of Cambridge Analytica, the political-research company at the center of a massive Facebook-data scandal, was suspended on Tuesday.

The company’s board said CEO Alexander Nix would remain suspended pending a “full, independent investigation” of his involvement in allegedly entrapping politicians.

The CEO of Cambridge Analytica, the political-research company at the center of a massive Facebook-data scandal, was suspended on Tuesday.

CEO Alexander Nix was secretly filmed offering shadowy services to entrap politicians.

“Mr. Nix’s recent comments secretly recorded by Channel 4 and other allegations do not represent the values or operations of the firm and his suspension reflects the seriousness with which we view this violation,” the board wrote in a Tuesday statement.

An undercover Channel 4 News reporter filmed Nix and his colleagues over four meetings from November to January. The journalist posed as a fixer for a wealthy client working to elect politicians in Sri Lanka.

The bombshell footage, broadcast Monday as part of the news channel’s monthslong investigation, comes days after Facebook suspended Cambridge Analytica over an incident involving its harvesting of data from 50 million profiles.

The company, founded by former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon and top GOP donor Robert Mercer, who has sunk at least $15 million into the company, reportedly used personal data gleaned from tens of millions of profiles to predict the behavior of individual American voters.

The company’s board said it is launching an internal investigation into Nix’s alleged wrongdoing and will make the conclusions of the investigation public. In the meantime, Alexander Tayler, the company’s chief data officer, will serve as acting CEO.

Nix was also secretly filmed boasting about using online propaganda tools, including so-called psychographic modeling techniques, to help President Donald Trump win the US election in 2016.

In one exchange, Nix told the Channel 4 reporter that he had personally met Trump “many times” and spelled out what it said the firm undertook for the then-Republican candidate.

“We did all the research, all the data, all the analytics, all the targeting, we ran all the digital campaign, the digital campaign, the television campaign and our data informed all the strategy,” Nix was filmed saying.

In another conversation, Tayler, now the acting CEO, argued that the firm’s work helped Trump emerge victorious.

“When you think about the fact that Donald Trump lost the popular vote by three million votes but won the Electoral College vote that’s down to the data and the research,” Tayler said.

A Cambridge Analytica spokesman told Channel 4: “CA has never claimed it won the election for President Trump. This is patently absurd.”

This is a developing story.

Jake Kanter contributed to this report.