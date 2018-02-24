Canadian Winter Olympics athlete, his wife, and the son of a BC senator were arrested in South Korea and charged with stealing a car

source David Ramos/Getty Images

Canadian ski cross athlete Dave Duncan, his wife, and a coach were arrested in South Korea and charged with stealing a car.

Police say the coach was driving and allege he had a blood-alcohol level three times the legal limit.

The coach is a son of a British Columbia senator and skiing legend.

The three have been released but are not allowed to leave South Korea.

According to the CBC, Duncan, a ski cross athlete, his wife Maja, and Ski Cross High Performance Director Willy Raine were arrested on Saturday.

Police in South Korea have charged the three with stealing a car and say Raine was behind the wheel. Police have also charged Raine with being legally impaired. According to the police, Raine had a blood-alcohol level of 0.16, more than three times the legal limit in South Korea (0.05).

The Canadian Olympic Committee has confirmed the arrests and says they are taking the matter “very, very seriously.”.

According to the Google translation of Korean news site Naver, police allege that the trio took the car, “because it was cold.”

According to the CBC, Raine is the son of British Columbia senator senator Nancy Greene, who won gold in alpine skiing at the 1968 Winter Olympics.

Raine released a statement to the Canadian Olympic Committee that seems to confirm his involvement.

“I would like to apologize profusely for my inexcusable actions,” Raine said. “Words are not enough to express how sorry I am. I have let my teammates, friends and my family down. I would also like to apologize to the owner of the vehicle that was involved.”

The three have been released from custody but are not allowed to leave South Korea.