CapitaLand achieves world record with 300m ‘horizontal skycraper’ in Chongqing, China

Raffles City Chongqing was designed by world-renown architect Moshe Safdie. CapitaLand

Singapore’s CapitaLand has achieved a new world record with its new “horizontal skyscraper” in Chongqing, China.

A total of four 250m-tall skyscrapers at Raffles City Chongqing, a 1.12 million sqm development on the Chaotianmen riverfront, is being fitted with a curved accordion-shaped bridge that stands 400m above sea level.

With a length of 300 m, it will be longer than Singapore’s tallest building laid on its side.

The 300m skybridge overlooks the Yangtze River and Jialing River. CapitaLand

Construction of The Conservatory sky bridge has given Raffles City Chongqing the title of development with the highest sky bridge linking the most number of towers.

This is the first time in the world that three steel segments weighing up to 1,100 tons have been hoisted to a height of 250m.

The entire bridge is made up of a continuous steel structure weighing 12,000 tons, and enclosed with a ring comprising 3,200 pieces of glass and 4,800 aluminium panels.

Calling the development “by far the largest and most complex integrated development that CapitaLand has undertaken,” Mr Lim Ming Yan, CapitaLand president and group CEO said that construction of the bridge was the culmination of five years of construction progress, and represented the Chinese city as a “powerful sail surging forward”.

Construction of Raffles City Chongqing. CapitaLand

“The hoisting of The Conservatory is not only a significant moment for Raffles City Chongqing, it marks a global milestone in the field of architecture and engineering. Some of the world’s most advanced construction and engineering techniques have been deployed to install this megastructure on Chaotianmen, known as the crown jewel of Chongqing,” Mr Lim added.

CEO of CapitaLand China Mr Lucas Loh said The Conservatory will feature an observation deck with outdoor patio and see-through glass flooring, making it the tallest of its kind in west China. It will also have sky gardens, swimming pools, and dining facilities.

CapitaLand

It overlooks the Yangtze River and Jialing River merging at Chaotianmen, and will be open to the public in 2019.

Designed by Moshe Safdie, Raffles City Chongqing also consists of a 350-m supertall skyscraper, which currently holds two records for being China’s tallest residential tower and Chongqing’s tallest building.

According to CapitaLand’s website, the entire development comprises a four-storey shopping mall and eight towers for residential, office, serviced residence and hotel use.

The four towers holding the sky bridge are also joined to two other adjacent towers by cantilever bridges.