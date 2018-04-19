18 of the highest-paid jobs you can get working for the Royal Family

caption Queen Elizabeth II could soon be your boss if you apply for a job at the Royal Household. source Unsplash / Toa Heftiba

Are you obsessed with the Royal Family?

Have you always wanted to have Her Majesty the Queen as your boss?

Then today’s your lucky day, because there are currently a number of jobs – with decent salaries – up for grabs at the Royal Household.

Whether you’re a butler or you manage the social media, you work at Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, or St. James’s Palace, there are a whole range of departments to work in, meaning there’s likely to be a role perfectly designed for your skill set.

Here are 18 jobs that currently exist at the royal homes – as well as which skills you’ll need to apply for them – ranked in ascending order by salary.

Trainee butler — £15,000 per year

source YouTube

In 2011, the Queen advertised for a trainee butler to be based at Buckingham Palace, with two months away at other royal residences including Balmoral and the Palace of Holyroodhouse, according to The Daily Mail.

Although the starting salary is low, accommodation is provided, and the training is incredibly valuable – butlers can earn up to £100,000 a year in in the private sector, according to The Independent.

Live-in pot washer — £17,000 per year

Last year, Buckingham Palace posted an ad for a live-in pot washer who would be given a room in the palace grounds, according to The Telegraph.

The job advertisement said: “You’ll assist the team by maintaining the wash-up environment, ensuring our chefs and assistants have all they need to deliver hundreds of staff meals every day.”

Assistant gardener — £18,000 per year

Bagshot Park lies just south of Windsor, and is the current home of the Earl of Essex Prince Edward, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

The assistant gardener job is 40 hours per week, Monday to Friday, and lunch is provided. You’ll be helping to maintain the gardens and grounds – all 210,000 square metres of it – by mowing the lawns, tending to the terrace and formal areas, growing fruit and vegetables, as well as maintaining the ponds and a pine tree forest.

If you think this position is for you, and you have a passion for gardening, you can apply here.

Groom for the Queen’s horses — £20,000 per year

In 2014, Royal Mews and Windsor Castle advertised for someone to ride the Queen’s horses every day, train foals, and clean the stables, according to The Express. The successful candidate was also promised accommodation at Windsor Castle.

It’s a pretty important job, because the Queen adores her horses. Her first pony was reportedly a Shetland named Peggy when she was just four years old.

Systems administrator — £20,000 to £22,000 per year

In this role, you’ll be responsible for the configuration and development of the ticketing system at Buckingham Palace, The Royal Mews, Windsor Castle and the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

As well as being the port of call for fixing problems in the systems, the ideal candidate will be full of ideas on how to optimise the ticketing process.

Does this sound like the ideal job for you? Then apply here.

Liveried Helper — £20,300 per year

source Reuters

In this role, you would care for “some of the most photographed horses in the world” at Buckingham Palace. The job includes exercising the horses, getting them ready for ceremonies, mucking out the stables, and even taking part in the ceremonial events themselves.

The right candidate needs a “passion for horses,” and must be a confident and skilled rider.

Curtain maker and soft furnishing upholsterer — £22,000 per year

source REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool

The Queen is currently looking for someone to decorate over a thousand rooms in her royal homes. The ideal candidate will be full of design ideas, and be able to make their own curtains and cushions.

The main location will be Windsor Castle, but you will also be making upholstery for all the other palaces. Be prepared for some tight deadlines, but it’s a great opportunity for someone who wants their creative work to be displayed in some of the most famous rooms in the world.

You can apply for the job here.

Telephone operator — £23,000 per year

source Getty

Buckingham Palace receives around 7,000 calls a week, according to an online advert. If you got the job you would be the “first port of call to the business behind the Monarchy.”

Secretarial assistant — £24,000 per year

For this role, you’ll be working at Buckingham Palace in The Private Secretary’s Office. The office supports the Queen in her duties, organises official programmes, and takes responsibility for speeches, correspondence, and congratulatory messages to members of the public.

You’ll also be responsible for helping with the Queen’s travel arrangements, official event organisation, and overseeing engagements.

If you’re super organised and love a fast-paced working environment, this could be the job for you, and you can apply here.

Frames Ccnservator — £27,280 per year

source Getty

The Royal Collection has many priceless paintings, all of which need frames. In the role of frame conservator, you will “care for and restore picture frames to the highest standard.”

“You’ll carry out conservation treatments, employing a range of techniques,” the advert reads. “You’ll carefully balance multiple projects, ensuring that the collection can continue to be appreciated by future generations.”

Senior art handler — £30,000 per year

source Getty

All those frames contain priceless works of art. According to an online advert for the job, the role of senior art handler is all about “conserving a magnificent history that will be enjoyed by future generations.”

The Royal Collection contains nearly 8,000 paintings and 3,000 miniatures, so as a senior art handler you would be responsible for planning and coordinating wherever they go.

Digital communications officer — £30,000 per year

In February, the Metro reported that a job vacancy had been posted on the Queen’s official website to join the social media team. The role was advertised as running the royal Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube channels.

The candidate would write posts about what the Queen gets up to, such as state visits and award ceremonies, producing content that “will be viewed by millions,” the advert said.

Business development and communications manager — £30,000 to £32,000 per year

This is currently a maternity cover vacancy, but you’ll be based at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, and will be responsible for presenting and promoting “one of the world’s greatest and most diverse art collections.”

Your main goal will be to encourage people from all over the world to visit. You’ll also be the on-site go to person for press, and be in change of overseeing all the media facilities.

Interested? Apply here.

Social media specialist — £50,000 per year

In 2016, the Royal Household was hunting for another social media wizard to attract new followers and manage the prestigious Buckingham Palace pages, according to The Telegraph.

The person required experience “managing high profile websites” and needed to be “comfortable developing strategy and managing wide-reaching projects.”

“It’s about never standing still and finding new ways to maintain The Queen’s presence in the public eye and on the world stage,” the advert said.

Comptroller of the Lord Chamberlain’s office — £116,000 per year

Lieutenant Colonel Sir Andrew Ford has served in this role since 2006. His responsibilities include organising events like honours ceremonies and garden parties. He also recently became responsible for “royal travel.”

Master of the Household — £122,000 per year

Before he stepped down, Air Marshal Sir David Walker was Master of the Household, earning £122,000 per year, according to the Evening Standard. Now the role is held by Vice-Admiral Tony Johnstone-Burt. He is in charge of the domestic staff in the Royal Kitchens, the pages and footmen, and the housekeeper and her staff.

The Queen’s private secretary — £146,000 per year

source Wikimedia Commons

The Queen’s private secretary is Sir Christopher Geidt. In 2013 the Evening Standard reported his wage had been frozen at £146,000 per year.

His role is being the main channel of communication between the monarch and the government.

The Keeper of the Privy Purse — £180,000 per year

The Keeper of the Privy Purse, Sir Alan Reid, GCVO, is responsible for the financial management of the Royal Household. The Privy Purse is the British Sovereign’s private income, which mostly comes from the Duchy of Lancaster portfolio of land, property, and assets. The Duchy was valued at £322 million in 2009.

In 2013, The Evening Standard reported that Sir Alan had come under fire for earning such a high wage with large raises, while the salaries of household workers had remained low.