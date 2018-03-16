These 35 cars dominated the 2018 Geneva Motor Show

By
Benjamin Zhang, Business Insider US
The Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder.

The Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder.
Lamborghini

  • The Geneva Motor Show is the first major European car show of 2018.
  • It will be packed with the latest offerings from Audi, Aston Martin, Bentley, BMW, Mercedes, Jaguar, Land Rover, Lexus, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, Volvo, and VW.
  • The show is open to the public from March 8 to the 18 at the Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland.

The 2018 Geneva Motor Show is the first major European car show of the year. Usually, Geneva is a big to do. Car makers pull out all the stops to show off their latest and greatest.

Aston Martin CEO Dr. Andy Palmer offered up a spot on description of the show when he said, “Geneva is a highlight of the industry calendar and a motor show with a rich history and great atmosphere.”

And what rich atmosphere it is.

The world’s top brands will be there. From Ferrari to McLaren and Aston Martin to Bentley, Geneva will be packed with the next generation of exotics. In addition, there will be a host of production-ready models from mass-market luxury brands, such as Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, and BMW.

The 2018 Geneva Motor Show opens to the public until 18 at the Palexpo Arena in Geneva, Switzerland.

Here’s a closer look at the 35 coolest cars at the show:

Geneva will mark the auto show debut of Aston Martin’s new Vantage sports car.

source
Aston Martin

Dr. Andy Palmer wasn’t kidding when he said he had a big surprises in store for everyone. In fact, he had a couple. The first one was the debut of the 1,100 horsepower Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro track-only hypercar.

source
Newspress

And then Aston Martin unveiled the futuristic Lagonda Vision Concept electric car.

source
Aston Martin

Bentley introduced a new plug-in hybrid version of its Bentayga SUV.

source
Newspress

BMW rolled out its new X4 crossover …

source
Newspress

… its new Z4 sports car, and …

source
Newspress

… the new 8 Series Gran Coupe.

source
Newspress

The Bavarians also showed off its updated i8 hybrid.

source
Newspress

Audi unveiled an all-new A6 sedan and …

source
Audi

… an e-tron electric SUV prototype.

source
Audi

Jaguar introduced the production version of its I-PACE electric hatchback/crossover. It’s a tweener that’s expected to slot in between the Model 3 and Model X.

source
Newspress

The $295,000 limited-edition two-door Range Rover SV Coupe made its world debut.

source
Newspress

Ferrari’s new 711 horsepower 488 Pista graced an auto show stand for the first time in Geneva.

source
Newspress

As did Lamborghini’s rival Huracan Performante Spyder.

source
Lamborghini

As well as McLaren’s 789 horsepower Senna supercar and …

source
Newspress

… Porsche’s new 520 horsepower, naturally aspirated GT3 RS.

source
Newspress

Lamborghini’s new Urus SUV also graced the Geneva show stands.

source
Lamborghini

Hennessey’s 1,600 horsepower Venom F5 and …

source
Newspress

… Pagani’s stunning Huayra Roadster both made an appearance.

source
Newspress

Koenigsegg’s insane Regera hybrid hypercar made a return trip to the show where it debuted in 2015.

source
Newspress

Rimac’s new C2 electric supercar made its auto show debut in Geneva.

source
Newspress

Porsche also introduced its Mission E Cross Turismo concept. An all-electric crossover wagon designed to take on the Tesla Model X.

source
Newspress

Rolls-Royce showed off its new flagship Phantom limo and …

source
Newspress

… an updated Dawn convertible.

source
Newspress

Mercedes-Benz unveiled a new AMG version of its revamped G-Class SUV as well as …

source
Mercedes-Benz

… an updated C-Class.

source
Newspress

The new Mercedes-AMG GT four-door coupe arrived in production guise.

source
Mercedes-Benz

Volvo’s stunning V60 wagon is also making its auto show debut.

source
Newspress

At the same time, the public got its first look at the new all-electric offering from Volvo’s performance offshoot, Polestar.

source
Newspress

Volkswagen unveiled the new autonomous ID Vizzion concept car.

source
Newspress

Toyota gave the public its first look at the next-generation Supra that was co-developed with BMW.

source
Newspress

Toyota’s premium division introduced the new UX crossover that will become the smallest member of the Lexus family of SUVs.

source
Newspress

Nearly 15 years after its debut, the Maserati Birdcage is still a stunning sight.

source
Newspress

Legendary Italian design houses Italdesign and …

source
Newspress

… Pininfarina both showed off sleek supercar concepts.

source
Newspress