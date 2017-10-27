Catalan politicians hailed independence by singing their national anthem — and the lyrics are a brutal swipe at Spain

After a round of applause and cheering, the regional parliament of Catalonia marked their declaration of independence this Friday by breaking into their national anthem.

Parliamentarians in Barcelona were filmed in a round of Els Segadors (“The Reapers”), which has been the regions official anthem since the early 1990s.

Probably the most striking thing about the song is its lyrics, an uncompromising and borderline violent rejection of “conceited and arrogant” oppressors who are holding Catalonia back.

Although they are not named, the objects of wrath in the song are clearly the national powers in Madrid, who have been criticised in recent weeks for their forceful rejection of Catalan attempts to secede.

caption “Els Segadors”, a painting by Catalan artist Hermenegildo Miralles depicting the eponymous reapers from the revolt. source Wikimedia

There is conflict in the song’s history as well. Els Segadors has its roots in a bloody 1600s conflict which a years-long attempt by Catalonia to secede from Spain, which began in June 1640.

The conflict is known as Guerra dels Segadors (“The war of the Reapers”).

Here are the translated lyrics to the song (via Barcelonas.com):

First verse Catalonia triumphant Shall again be rich and bountiful. Drive away these people, Who are so conceited and so contemptuous.

Chorus Strike with your sickle! Strike with your sickle, defenders of the land! Strike with your sickle!

Second verse Now is the time, reapers. Now is the time to stand alert. For when another June comes, Let us sharpen our tools well.

Chorus Strike with your sickle! Strike with your sickle, defenders of the land! Strike with your sickle!

Third verse May the enemy tremble, Upon seeing our symbol. Just as we cut golden ears of wheat, when the time calls we cut off chains.

Chorus Strike with your sickle! Strike with your sickle, defenders of the land! Strike with your sickle!

