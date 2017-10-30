14 Catalan leaders are being charged with rebellion for declaring independence from Spain

caption Catalan separatists celebrate Friday’s declaration of independence. source Yves Herman/Reuters

Spain’s Attorney General announced criminal charges against leaders including the Catalan president. It follows the region’s unilateral declaration of independence on Friday. The complaints include accusations of rebellion, sedition, and embezzlement. Spanish judges now will decide whether to begin court proceedings. If found guilty, the leaders face up to 30 years in prison.

Spain is launching criminal charges against 14 Catalan politicians in retaliation for their decision to declare independence last Friday.

In an 118-page document released on Monday, the Spanish Attorney General filed complaints against Catalan President Carles Puigdemont, his vice-president Oriol Junqueras and a host of other ministers.

José Manuel Maza said he was filing two complaints with the nation’s highest legal authorities. The charges include accusations of rebellion, sedition, and embezzlement.

Rebellion is punishable by up to 30 years in prison, sedition with 15 and embezzlement with six.

caption Spanish Attorney General Jose Manuel Maza. source Reuters

Under Spanish law, the charges will be filed before the Supreme Court and National Court, where judges will decide whether or not to accept them and begin court proceedings.

Maza said he would ask for “preventive measures” to be employed on those named in the charges, which can include warrants being issued for their arrest.

He added that the Catalan politicians had acted “with total disregard of our constitution” by declaring independence.

In his speech, which was published online by Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia, Maza said the politicians “have produced an institutional crisis that culminated in the unilateral declaration of independence with total disregard of our constitution.”

caption Catalan President Carles Puigdemont. source REUTERS/Yves Herman

The Spanish government sacked Catalonia’s parliament, president, and head of the regional police force last Friday.

The Spain-Catalonia power struggle continued on Monday as some Catalan politicians arrived to work despite having technically been removed from office.

Multiple publications, including Sky News, El Pais, and El Periodico, reported that Puigdemont was in Brussels, citing Spanish government sources. The Catalan president posted a photo taken from inside the Palau de la Generalitat, which houses the office of the Catalan presidency, on Monday morning.