A CDC commander has been mysteriously missing for 2 weeks after going home sick, and his family says it’s like a ‘Black Mirror’ episode

source Tami Chappell/Reuters

CDC health expert Timothy Cunningham left work feeling ill more than two weeks ago.

His family searched his house and found his dog and his wallet inside.

They’re offering $10,000 for any information leading to an arrest.

No one knows where commander Timothy Cunningham has gone.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention health expert left work feeling sick on February 12 and hasn’t been seen since. Now his family, along with the Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta, are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in his case.

According to a statement that the Atlanta Police Department sent to Business Insider, Cunningham was reported missing by his parents after he didn’t show up at work for several days in a row.

caption Timothy Cunningham source Atlanta Police Department

“The parents of Mr. Cunningham were able to enter his home and located his wallet along with several other belongings,” the police said. They’ve found no evidence of foul play in the case yet.

Cunningham’s dog, Mr. Bojangles, was also found in his house, The New York Times reported. His family said the 35-year-old wouldn’t normally leave his pet home alone like that.

“Tim never leaves Beau unattended,” Cunningham’s father Terrell Cunningham told NBC. “He just doesn’t do it.”

Cunningham has had an impressive career in public health, and the Atlanta Business Chronicle named him one of 2017’s ’40 under 40′ just months ago. He holds a Master’s and a Doctor of Science degree from Harvard’s school of public health.

At the CDC, Cunningham is also a team lead and has researched health differences related to race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, gender, and geography. The agency said he’s been deployed to work on numerous public health emergencies, like Superstorm Sandy, Ebola, and Zika. The CDC called Cunningham “a highly respected member of our CDC family,” in a statement sent to ABC News.

Cunningham’s father told the Times he’d been worried about his son recently because he didn’t seem like his usual self in conversation. His sister Tiara Cunningham, the last one to speak with Cunningham before he disappeared, said she feels lost without her brother.

“I feel like I’m in a horrible ‘Black Mirror’ episode,” she told the Times.

Friends are worried too, and find the disappearance troublingly out of character.

“He has this pristine service record and background,” Cunningham’s friend David Calloway told NBC. “He’s also the guy you can call to help you move furniture or get together with you at a restaurant at the end of a long day.”

Meanwhile, his mother just wants her son to come home.

“We love and miss you. We just want you back in our arms,” she said.