Changi Airport registers 5.30 million passenger movements in January

Terminal 4 is the newest terminal at the Singapore Changi Airport. The Straits Times

A total of 5.3 million passengers arrived and moved through Changi Airport in the month of January alone, marking a 0.9 per cent increase compared to the same month last year.

Changi Airport Group (CAG) said on Mon (Feb 26) that aircraft movements were also 2.8 per cent higher with 32,490 landings and takeoffs, while airfreight throughput rose 10.7 per cent to reach 175,590 tonnes, compared to the same period last year.

Describing passenger traffic as “stable”, CAG said travel in 2017 was boosted by the Chinese New Year holidays.

Among Changi’s top 10 country markets, Japan led with an increase of 11 per cent, while India and Thailand registered gains of nine per cent each.

Bangkok, Chennai and London also recorded strong traffic growth of at least eight per cent each.

In January this year, CAG said that it had handled a record 62.2 million passengers for 2017.

As of Feb 1 this year, more than 100 airlines operate at Changi Airport, connecting Singapore to some 400 cities in about 100 countries and territories worldwide.

With more than 7,200 weekly scheduled flights, an aircraft takes off or lands at Changi roughly once every 80 seconds, CAG said.

Among the new services added are Indonesia AirAsia’s daily services to Padang and Medan; JC (Cambodia) International Airlines’ services between Singapore and Phnom Penh; as well as Scoot’s thrice weekly services to Kuantan.

New retail outlets at the airport include Hokkaido Baked Cheese Tart, F.EAST, potato chips store Flavours of the East and Italian footwear brand Superga.