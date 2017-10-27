1 chart shows how much more likely you are to get arrested in Britain if you’re black

source Home Office

Black people in Britain are more than three times as likely to be arrested in Britain as people who are white, new government figures show.

Data published by the UK Home Office showed the stark difference between people who define their ethnicity as black and all other racial groups.

The graph above was included in a long document released on Thursday giving an annual update on the situation in England and Wales (policing Scotland and Northern Ireland are managed separately).

The black dotted line, pegged at 1, shows the likelihood that a white person will be arrested, and other ethnicities were measured in comparison to that index. For black people, the likelihood was around 3.2 times as large.

All other ethnic groups were also more likely than white people arrested, though the difference was relatively small for groups marked “Asian” and “Chinese or other.”

The statistical release, “Police powers and procedures, England and Wales, year ending 31 March 2017,” showed that police made 779,660 arrests in 2016/17.

Figures show that the vast majority of arrests (78%) are still of white people, since they make up the largest ethnic group in the UK by a substantial margin.

Other groups are disproportionately represented in the figures, including black people, who make up around 3% of the general population, but 10% of the arrests:

source Home Office

The overall number of arrests in England and Wales is in long-term decline, having fallen 12% in a year, and 48% since a peak in 2008.