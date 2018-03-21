33 things you can buy for $1

- source
- Deals are out there, but they aren’t always cheap.
- Luckily for frugal people, there are many cheap things you can still buy for a dollar.
- And some of those deals are useful: a snack, a book, and a good deed can all cost just a buck.
A dollar won’t get you very far in 2018.
But on the bright side, there’s still plenty of useful things you can buy for a buck, from food and entertainment to a pair of glasses for someone in need.
Here are 33 ways you can spend your hard-earned dollar:
A slice of pizza at a dollar slice restaurant in New York
A song on iTunes
A McChicken sandwich, cheeseburger, or drink at McDonald’s
Enough gas to get you about 10 miles in an average US car
An ebook on Amazon
About 15 minutes of street parking in Manhattan
A scratch-off lottery ticket
2 stamps, or a stamped envelope
A temporary tattoo
A can of soda
A Toraway coin purse
A donut
A miniature scented candle
A Megabus or BoltBus ticket (if you book early)
Book Megabus or BoltBus at least two weeks in advance for possible $1 fares.
A pair of glasses for someone who can’t afford them
A round of Pac-Man at an arcade (or barcade)
A bag of rice
A CD or vinyl record at a thrift store
A pack of stickers
School supplies
An egg separator
A Pickle in a Pouch
A postcard
A song in a jukebox
A used book
Multiple bananas at Trader Joe’s
A new razor from Dollar Shave Club
A lighter
A can of silly string
A plastic bag dispenser
Penny stocks
A game of pool
A notebook
