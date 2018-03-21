33 things you can buy for $1

By
Mark Abadi, Business Insider US
-
One dollar won't get you far, but there are still some interesting things you can buy.

  • Deals are out there, but they aren’t always cheap.
  • Luckily for frugal people, there are many cheap things you can still buy for a dollar.
  • And some of those deals are useful: a snack, a book, and a good deed can all cost just a buck.

A dollar won’t get you very far in 2018.

But on the bright side, there’s still plenty of useful things you can buy for a buck, from food and entertainment to a pair of glasses for someone in need.

Here are 33 ways you can spend your hard-earned dollar:

A slice of pizza at a dollar slice restaurant in New York

Nuno Cardoso/flickr

A song on iTunes

Dean Drobot/Shutterstock

A McChicken sandwich, cheeseburger, or drink at McDonald’s

McDonald’s

Enough gas to get you about 10 miles in an average US car

Joe Raedle/Getty

An ebook on Amazon

Screenshot/Amazon

About 15 minutes of street parking in Manhattan

f8 Imaging / Hulton Archive / Getty Images

A scratch-off lottery ticket

Flickr/Andrew Malone

2 stamps, or a stamped envelope

A temporary tattoo

Shutterstock

A can of soda

Scott Olson/Getty Images

A Toraway coin purse

Screenshot/Amazon

A donut

A miniature scented candle

Screenshot/AliExpress

A Megabus or BoltBus ticket (if you book early)

david_shane via flickr

Book Megabus or BoltBus at least two weeks in advance for possible $1 fares.

A pair of glasses for someone who can’t afford them

YouTube/Siemens Stiftung

A round of Pac-Man at an arcade (or barcade)

Mental_Floss/Chris Higgins

A bag of rice

Facebook/99CentChef

A CD or vinyl record at a thrift store

Flickr Creative Commons

A pack of stickers

YouTube/CraftyGirl

School supplies

YouTube/CraftyGirl

An egg separator

Zapals

A Pickle in a Pouch

Mark Abadi/Business Insider

A postcard

Oli Scarff/Getty Images

A song in a jukebox

PROliz west/flickr

A used book

YouTube/TimeOut

Multiple bananas at Trader Joe’s

Twitter/Curlsandwords

A new razor from Dollar Shave Club

Dollar Shave Club

A lighter

Thomson Reuters

A can of silly string

Dollar Tree

A plastic bag dispenser

Amazon

Penny stocks

Thomson Reuters

A game of pool

Instagram/Heya

A notebook

Ian Forsyth/Stringer/Getty Images

This is an updated version of posts originally written by Jill Krasny, Zachry Floro, Gus Lubin, and Kathleen Elkins.