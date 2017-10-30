People are furiously debating the correct placement of cheese in the burger emoji

source Emojipedia

The internet is furiously debating the correct placement of cheese in the burger emoji. Apple puts it above the burger patty – but Google has gone rogue and put it below. Even Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, has chimed in on the issue.

On Sunday, author Thomas Baakdel sent the tweet that started it all. Alongside a picture of Google and Apple’s rival burger emojis, he wrote: “I think we need to have a discussion about how Google’s burger emoji is placing the cheese underneath the burger, while Apple puts it on top.”

(Apple’s complete arrangement is bun-tomato-cheese-patty-lettuce-bun, while Google goes for the more unconventional bun-lettuce-tomato-patty-cheese-bun.)

I think we need to have a discussion about how Google's burger emoji is placing the cheese underneath the burger, while Apple puts it on top pic.twitter.com/PgXmCkY3Yc — Thomas Baekdal (@baekdal) October 28, 2017

The discussion was clearly long-overdue: Almost 17,000 people have now retweeted his tweet, while there have been 1,500 replies.

“Obviously, cheese must be on top of meat. But lettuce must be insulated by the tomato – so both are in the wrong,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another chimed in with a diagram, going from top-to-bottom: Bun, mayo, onion, lettuce, tomato, cheese, meat, pickles, mustard, ketchup, and finally, more bun.

basically this pic.twitter.com/nTimOlvbay — Saikyo Ninja KeiyosX (@KeiyosX) October 29, 2017

“I make my burgers completely upside down. The bottom bun gets soggy!” a third person said. “I use top as bottom. Bottom, tomato, cheese, meat, lettuce, top bun.”

“Going to be controversial here and say that lettuce needs to stay out of burgers. Awful wet, limp stuff. Ruins the burger,” another person added.

Why is there such wild divergence in how different tech companies display the burger emoji? Well, it’s all down to how emojis work. They are created by the Unicode Consortium, a non-profit organisation that creates standards to make sure that text is readable across multiple platforms (so a text sent on an iPhone still makes sense when read on a Windows Phone, for example).

It provides a little guidance on how emojis should look, but beyond that it’s up to the individual companies to actually create their versions and put their spin on them. Hence why Microsoft opts for bun-lettuce-tomato-cheese-meat-bun, as does Facebook, but LG ditches the tomato altogether and HTC goes rogue with a bun-cheese-patty-lettuce-patty-bun mega-meal.

Emoji reference site Emojipedia has rounded up all of the major platforms’ burger emojis, and you can see them below.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, weighed in on the subject over the weekend. Google will “drop everything else we are doing and address on Monday,” he joked.

Will drop everything else we are doing and address on Monday:) if folks can agree on the correct way to do this! https://t.co/dXRuZnX1Ag — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 29, 2017

But why do these companies opt for different arrangements? Ultimately, it all comes down to personal taste. There’s no one definitive burger, and there’s no one definitive way to arrange their contents.

In short: It’s subjective – with just one exception. Cheese definitely goes on top of the burger patty. It’s simply madness to suggest otherwise.