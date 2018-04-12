Sister Jean can’t represent the Chicago Bulls during the NBA Draft lottery because she is not a representative of the organization

source Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Chicago Bulls were interested in getting Sister Jean to represent them at the NBA Draft lottery, but that would be against the rules since she is not a representative of the organization.

Sister Jean gained immense popularity after Loyola-Chicago’s NCAA Tournament and has since made appearances at other sporting events, including throwing out the first pitch a the Cubs home opener.

Sister Jean has become a big-time celebrity in the Chicago sporting scene – she recently threw out the first pitch at the Chicago Cubs’ home opener – after becoming the breakout star of Loyola-Chicago’s recent Cinderella run in the NCAA tournament.

So, naturally, the Chicago Bulls were interested in getting her to represent the team at the NBA Draft lottery, but that will not come to pass.

According to Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic, the Bulls looked into having Sister Jean represent them at the Draft Lottery in May, but were told no.

Me: Have you decided who'll rep the team at the lottery? Pax: We have not. Do you have a suggestion. Me: Yeah. Sister Jean. Pax: Funny. We asked. It's against the rules.#Bulls #BullsNation — Darnell Mayberry (@DarnellMayberry) April 12, 2018

In a follow-up tweet, Mayberry explained that the Bulls representative, “Must be representative of the organization.”

Granted, given some of Sister Jean’s previous comments on the NBA, she might not have wanted to attend the draft lottery anyway.

Every year NBA teams send a representative to attend the televised presentation of the NBA draft lottery results. Typically a lottery representative is a player, former player, coach or front office official – or some combination of those. Jimmy Butler repped the Bulls at the 2016 draft lottery, and Joel Embiid and Magic Johnson repped the 76ers and the Lakers respectively at last year’s lottery. A team owner or team owner’s offspring could also be a team representative.

The Bulls finished this NBA season tied with Chicago for the sixth-worst record in the NBA, so they will be underdogs in the drawing for a top-three pick in the draft. But perhaps in the spirit of Sister Jean and Loyola-Chicago, they can pull off the upset.