China parades aircraft carrier, nuclear submarines through the South China Sea in a massive show of force

- source
- Screenshot/CGTN
Chinese President Xi Jinping presided over China’s largest-ever naval parade in the South China Sea on Thursday, according to Reuters.
The parade involved more than 10,000 naval officers, and dozens of naval ships and aircraft, according to CGTN.
Xi told his troops that it “has never been more pressing than today” for China to have a world-leading navy, Reuters reported, telling them to devote their undying loyalty to the party.
China’s military, the People’s Liberation Army, is the world’s largest armed forces. The PLA is currently trying to modernize its forces, investing heavily in new technology and equipment, and unnerving its neighbors, Reuters reported.
Here’s what the parade looked like:
48 naval vessels took part in China’s naval parade in the South China Sea on Thursday.
- source
- Screenshot/CNR
Including submarines.
- source
- Screenshot/CCTV
As well as China’s first and only aircraft carrier, the Liaoning.
- source
- Screenshot/CGTN
76 aircraft also took part in the parade.
- source
- Screenshot/CGTN
Such as J-15s.
- source
- Screenshot/CGTN
And even helicopters.
- source
- Screenshot/CGTN
Xi himself was onboard a destroyer called the Changsha.
- source
- Screenshot/CGTN
Where he watched four J-15s take off from the Liaoning.
- source
- Screenshot/CGTN
While addressing his troops, Xi told them to devote their loyalty to the party.
- source
- Screenshot/CGTN
You can watch the video from CGTN below:
CGTN also uploaded two other videos, which you can watch here and here.