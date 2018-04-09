Man finds himself tangled up in a painful situation after inserting a 3-foot long phone charging cable into his penis

Photo illustration: The cable twisted in the pensioner’s bladder, causing a knot that made it difficult to pull out. Pixabay

There are many ways to cure an inch, like visiting the doctor, looking up the symptoms and remedies on the Internet, or ignoring it and hoping it will all go away.

But one man in north-east China came up with an unconventional solution – he shoved a one-metre long mobile phone charging cable up his urethra to stop his penis from itching.

Unsurprisingly, it did not go as planned.

The pensioner, who was in his 60s, was rushed to Dalian Hospital on March 30 after the 0.2 inch wide cable knotted in his bladder, causing severe injuries when he tried to pull it out, reported China news website Kanka news.

The itch was said to have been caused by prostatitis, which causes an inflammation of the prostate gland.

The knot was discovered in the man’s bladder during a scan conducted by urologist Dr Gao Zhanfeng at the Dalian Hospital, who cut the cable using lasers and removed it in sections.

“The knot gets tighter when the patient tried to pull it out. This causes bleeding in the bladder (sic),” Dr Gao said.

The doctor added that patient was fortunate that he did not choose to insert any metal or sharp materials, or else the bladder could have been punctured.

The pensioner told reporters that the cable was only “roughly washed under running water” and not sterilised properly, according to The Mirror.

While he did not explain his actions, he is taking the incident in stride as a lesson learned.