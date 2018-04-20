The Chinese navy challenged Australian warships in the South China Sea as it conducted its largest-ever naval parade

caption The Royal Australian Navy Adelaide-class guided missile frigate HMAS Sydney (FFG 03) and the Anzac-class frigate HMAS Ballarat (FFG 155) source MC3 Chad R. Erdmann/USNAVY/HANDOUT/Navy Visual News Service (NVNS)/Corbis via Getty Images

Australian warships were “challenged” by the Chinese navy earlier this month.

Three Australian navy ships were sailing through the South China Sea when they faced a polite but “robust” encounter with the People’s Liberation Army, according to the ABC.

The interaction is believed to have occurred at about the same time as China’s largest-ever naval parade.

Three of Australia’s warships were “challenged” by the Chinese navy in the South China Sea earlier this month, according to an ABC report.

Defense sources told ABC that Australia’s navy was en route to Vietnam when it encountered polite but “robust” challenges from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), but the specific nature of the challenges is not described. HMAS Toowoomba had departed from Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia, while HMAS Anzac and HMAS Success travelled through the South China Sea after leaving the Philippines.

It’s believed the interaction happened around the same time China was conducting its largest-ever naval parade on April 12. The massive show of force involved 10,000 naval officers, 48 naval vessels, submarines, the country’s only aircraft carrier.

During the event President Xi Jinping was on board one of the destroyers, overseeing the parade.

When questioned about the incident, Australia’s Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull wouldn’t reveal any details.

“All I can say to you is we maintain and practice the right of freedom of navigation and overflight throughout the world,” Turnbull said. “In this context, you’re talking about naval vessels on the world’s oceans including the South China Sea, as is our perfect right in accordance with international law.”

The South China Sea is a highly contested and valuable region. It is a major shipping route and some claim it has more oil reserves thany any other area on the planet, except Saudi Arabia.

Numerous countries – including China, Brunei, Taiwan, Malaysia, Vietnam, and the Philippines – have territorial claims, making the South China Sea one of the most disputed places on the planet. For its part, China has been criticized for building artificial islands in the region and militarizing them with missile sites and air bases.

This isn’t the only problem Turnbull has faced with China of late.

Last year Turnbull proposed a new law to target and broaden the definition of foreign interference, after a wave of claims regarding China’s influence campaigns in Australia. The laws have been derided in China and since then the two countries have been sparring over strained diplomatic relations and China’s growing influence in the Pacific.