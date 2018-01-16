Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is looking to make its mark in Singapore with its flagship handsets

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo announced that it would enter the Singapore market for the first time this month Vivo

Singaporeans are spoiled for choice when it comes to choosing a new smartphone, and it looks like Chinese smartphone maker Vivo is looking to make an impression in their purchasing decisions.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Feb 15), Vivo announced that it would enter the Singapore market for the first time with its flagship V7+ and Y65 handsets.

The plans have been brewing since October last year, when the company announced that it intended to bring its products into more markets as part of an international expansion, reported Channal NewsAsia.

“Singapore is a key market for us and we want to establish our presence here,” said CEO of Vivo Singapore Mr Liu Hong Bin.

He added that the company would bring in additional handset models in the coming months.

Vivo’s flagship V7+ and Y65 handsets, which will be available in both gold and matte black, will be on sale from Jan 20 at mobile retail stores.

Meanwhile, Vivo is still in talks with local telcos to bring the devices in through them sometime next month.

The V7+ device packs a 16-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 24-megapixel front shooter for selfies (we all need those killer selfies right?). It runs on Android 7.1 and is powered by a 3225mAh battery.

The Y65 handset runs on the same OS, but has lower hardware specifications, such as a 5-megapixel front-facing camera and a 3000mAh battery.

The Chinese smartphone maker has made a name for itself, even beating tech giants like Apple and Samsung to the punch with its in-display fingerprint scanning technology.

Not forgetting to mention that that very innovation led to Vivo clinching the “Best of CES 2018” award from tech news blogs like Digital Trends.