Chubb Appoints Jin Lee as Asia Pacific’s Bancassurance Head

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 13 April 2018 – Chubb announced today the appointment of Jin Lee as the Head of Bancassurance for Asia Pacific. In her new role, Ms. Lee’s primary responsibility will be to oversee the DBS-Chubb partnership which spans across Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia and China. She will be based in Singapore and will report to Paul McNamee, Regional President for Chubb in Asia Pacific.





Ms. Lee is currently Deputy General Counsel for Asia Pacific. She joined the company in 2010 as Accident & Health Legal Counsel for Australia and New Zealand. She has over 10 years of experience practicing various aspects of insurance law, including the structuring of complex distribution arrangements; advising on regulatory and compliance matters; dealing with regulators; acquisitions and mergers of insurance companies and claims adjudication.

On the appointment of Ms. Lee, Mr. McNamee said, “Jin is an ideal leader for this important and challenging appointment as she played a key role in the DBS-Chubb bancassurance transaction. She is commercially savvy and has been the lead counsel for many significant business accounts especially financial institutions throughout the region in recent years. She has the right combination of experience, business acumen and passion to drive the bancassurance strategy and vision to achieve the ambitious growth targets we have for this partnership.”

About Chubb

Chubb is the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide.

