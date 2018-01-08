CIFI 2017 Contracted Sales of RMB 104.0B with YoY Growth of 96%

2018 Contracted Sales Target Increased to RMB 140.0B
HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 8 January 2018 – CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (“CIFI”, or the “Group”, HKSE: 884), one of the “Top 20 Real Estate Developers in China” is pleased to announce that the Group’s total contracted sales in the full year of 2017 represented a YoY increase of approximately 96% and exceeded the Group’s 2017 full year contracted sales target of RMB80.0 billion by 30%.The Group has set an initial contracted sales target for the full year of 2018 at RMB140.0 billion, representing an increase of approximately 35% from the contracted sales in 2017.
For the full year of 2017, the Group’s total contracted sales achieved approximately RMB 104.0 billion, representing a YoY increase of 96%. Contracted GFA amounted to approximately 6,291,700 sq.m., representing a YoY increase of 116%. Contracted ASP in 2017 was approximately RMB 16,500/sq.m.
For the full year of 2017, the Group’s attributable contracted sales amounted to approximately RMB55.0 billion, representing a YoY increase of approximately 88%.
In December 2017, the Group achieved the contracted sales of RMB15.97 billion with contracted GFA of approximately 1,120,600 sq.m. Contracted ASP in December 2017 was approximately RMB 14,300/sq.m.
