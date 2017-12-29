Circle International Holdings Ltd Lists On National Stock Exchange of Australia (NSX)

I. Listing forms part of regional business strategy to tap growing digital advertising and FinTech opportunities in USD61 billion Asia Pacific market





KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 29 DECEMBER 2017 – Circle International Holdings Ltd (“Circle International”) made its debut on the National Stock Exchange of Australia (“NSX”), Australia’s second largest listing market, emulating several other Malaysian tech companies. A total of 180,000,400 shares were issued and quoted at an initial market price of AUD0.315 (RM0.97) per share.









Circle International is a Malaysian based new media technology company with a strong base in China and Chinese speaking markets across the region. Principal business activities include digital media and conventional media advertising sales from Taiwan, Hong Kong and China. At present, more than 50% of the Group’s revenue is derived from international sales from mobile and digital media channels.

Circle International consists of Hong Kong based, Circle Corp International Limited (“CCIL”) and local operating arms, Circle Corporation Mediatech Sdn Bhd (“CCMt”) and Inno Mind Works Sdn Bhd (“IMW”). CCIL is the Group’s international marketing & business development arm. CCMt manages the Group’s two proprietary brands: Business Circle mobile app and the prestigious Worldwide Excellence Award (“WEA”), while IMW is an acquired 4As certified digital branding and marketing agency with MSC status, thus enjoying tax exemptions and various other incentives by the Malaysian government.

“Given Circle International’s unique positioning within Asia’s Chinese-speaking audiences, we are well placed to capitalise on expanding advertising and eCommerce opportunities going forward. Our NSX listing will unlock sustainable value while strengthening our international profile across China, Australia and South East Asia. It gives us impetus to grow our Business Circle and WEA platforms to create a circular marketplace ecosystem that offers predictive advertising, eCommerce and FinTech opportunities,” shared CEO Dato’ Brian Tan.

The Circle Group’s self-developed Business Circle mobile app has a tremendous following in China and other Chinese speaking markets. The English version of Business Circle mobile app was launched recently to penetrate into new markets including Australia. WEA in 2017, was expanded to key cities across the region — Beijing, Shanghai, Taiwan, Indonesia and Malaysia. In 2018, WEA will be expanded to Australia and India.

Cross Branding Partnership with VISA through MyWorld Rewards (M) Sdn Bhd

In conjunction with the listing event, the Group launched its Circle Visa Premium Card — a unique payment and loyalty reward solution, exclusively for Business Circle subscribers. The Circle Visa Premium Card rewards community members with unique incentives, special discounts and promotions.

“Via Business Circle, we have developed a fast-growing community of entrepreneurs, C-suite executives, professionals, managers and active netizens; a truly affluent and influential group of people across Asia. We now look to create a marketplace where both merchants and subscribers can benefit from eCommerce opportunities while enjoying mutually rewarding opportunities. The Circle Visa Premium Card is our first step into FinTech, which will be a key direction for the Group going forward. With this and other developments, we remain on track to become one of Asia’s most prominent digital players in the future,” added Tan.





Revenue Growth via Predictive Advertising

Moving forward, Circle International plans to focus onPredictive Advertising including expanding into artificial intelligence to accurately predict user behaviour and consumption trends. This will further enhance the Group’s capabilities to deliver precise ads and targeted messaging for advertisers via the Business Circle mobile app.

“Predictive advertising will be key going forward. We have the technology for this and we will also look into our own payment gateway in the near future. These developments put Circle International on track towards becoming one of Asia’s most prominent digital players in the future,” added Tan.

About Circle International Holdings Ltd

Founded by Dato’ Brian Tan in 2009 under the holding company Circle International Holdings Limited and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, the Group is a leading 360 degree, new media technology group for the Asia Pacific region. Over the years, the Group has established its presence into key international markets which includes China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia and Australia. The Group’s principal business activities are its highly successful Business Circle mobile app and its Worldwide Excellence Award (WEA) platform. The former is one of the fastest-growing, Chinese language digital business publications across China and the ASEAN region. WEA is an international prestige award that recognises elites from different industries. The Group’s key directors are Dato’ Brian Tan, Dato’ Michael Yip, Yap Chee Lim, Dato’ Cheah and Helen Hsu, all of whom are industry veterans with a diverse, corporate background ranging from corporate finance, marketing to digital and eCommerce. The Group’s twin proprietary brands are augmented by in-house capabilities in mobile / digital content creation and dissemination, digital advertising and digital media planning. The Group has achieved revenue and profit growth for three consecutive years and serves as a gateway for brands looking to penetrate into South East Asia, China, Taiwan and Hong Kong market. Backed by its in-house digital content development and technology arm, CIHL presents a complete proposition from digital content creation, to market access and reach to targeted communication opportunities i.e. predictive advertising and going forward, eCommerce and FinTech via the development of its own payment gateway, Circle Pay. The Group operates within an exciting market space of digital advertising, which is poised to reach USD$61billion* by the end of 2018 in Asia Pacific. * https://gbtimes.com/chinas-digital-ads-market-hit-50b-2017

