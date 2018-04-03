Citi Launches Pay with Points on HKTVmal

The first of its kind API partnership enables Citi credit cardholders to use reward points to offset purchases on the popular online shopping mall

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – April 3, 2018 – Citi today announced its first API partnership in Hong Kong through the launch of Citi Pay with Points on HKTVmall, the 24-hour online shopping mall operated by Hong Kong Television Network Limited. The new service enables cardholders of Citi points-bearing credit cards who shop on HKTVmall.com or the HKTVmall mobile app to offset purchases upon checkout using their reward points seamlessly without ever leaving the shopping platform. This convenient shopping experience is made possible by fully integrating the Citi Pay with Points Application Program Interface (API) on the HKTVmall platform.

Lum Choong Yu, Head of Cards and Unsecured Lending at Citibank Hong Kong, said: “We are excited to be launching our first API partnership in Hong Kong with a like-minded company that is renowned for and committed to ongoing innovation and providing best-in-class customer experience.”

“Citi’s approach to open API architecture underscores our commitment to fostering closer collaboration with the digital ecosystems to accelerate the offering of our banking services in all areas of our customers’ digital lives. Our strategy is also fully in line with the Hong Kong Monetary Authority’s vision for wider adoption of open API in the banking sector,” he added.

Ricky Wong, Chairman of Hong Kong Television Network Limited said, “Since its launch, HKTVmall bears the mission to create new ways of retailing and we position ourselves as a technology applications pioneer, to integrate different technologies from different business areas. While online shopping is not only talking about displaying products on digital platform, we emphasize customer experience from the ways we do digital marketing, interface design, payment, warehousing and logistics. In light of this, we are glad to be the first API partnership with Citi Hong Kong, and this will be one of our key milestones on customers’ payment experience.”

To offset purchases on HKTVmall with Citi credit card reward points, either in full or partially, simply follow three easy steps:

1) Complete payment with your Citi points-bearing credit card*

2) Perform a one-time identity verification

3) Select the amount you wish to pay with points

In September 2017, Citi announced the launch of Citi Pay with Points in Hong Kong, the first and only reward points redemption service that enables cardholders to offset any local purchase using credit card points on mobile phones upon receiving the redemption SMS. The newly-formed partnership with HKTVmall takes the Citi Pay with Points experience to a new level, providing Citi credit cardholders with a new additional way to enjoy the service during the online checkout process.

“Citi Pay with Points has been a phenomenal success and extremely well received by our cardholders as it makes spending with a Citi credit card all the more rewarding. Today, close to 50% of reward points redemptions are conducted through the Pay with Points platform. We will continue to enhance the service to enable our cardholders to conveniently use their points when making purchases, whether online or at physical outlets, any time and anywhere,” said Choong Yu.

In March 2017, Citi became the first bank in Hong Kong to adopt an open API architecture by making available 30 APIs on the Citi API Developer Portal (developer.citi.com). Through the API Developer Portal, Citi grants developers access to a variety of APIs across seven usage categories, including Accounts, Cards, Customers, Money Movement, Onboarding, Rewards, and Reference Data.

Promotional Offers

Between now and May 31, 2018, Citi cardholders who shop on HKTVmall.com or the HKTVmall mobile app can receive a HKTVmall e-Coupon of up to HK$100 in value upon spending HK$400 or above.

Citi cardholders* who successfully complete the first Pay with Points redemption when shopping on HKTVmall.com or the HKTVmall mobile app will receive a HKTVmall e-Gift Voucher of HK$100 in value.

Terms and conditions apply. For details, please visit: www.citibank.com.hk/hktv

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://new.citi.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi





About Hong Kong Television Network Limited

Hong Kong Television Network Limited is a Hong Kong listed company (SEHK:1137). Established in 1992, the Group possesses extensive and successful experience in telecom market liberalization, popularizing advanced technology and applications. The Company is now developing Hong Kong’s largest 24-hour online shopping mall, HKTVmall, providing a “one-stop shop” platform to people in Hong Kong, including entertainment, online shopping, delivery service and impressive customer experience. For more information on HKTV, please visit www.hktv.com.hk.





*Applicable to principal cardholders of Citi Ultima Card, Citi Prestige Card, Citi PremierMiles Card, Citi Rewards Card (Except Citi Rewards UnionPay Card), Citi Gold Card and Citi Classic Card issued by Citibank (Hong Kong) Limited.





