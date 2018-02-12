The 10 US cities where millennials can’t wait to move

- source
Millennials are expected to become the most powerful generation in America in the not-so-distant future, as the group begins to exert an outsize influence on politics, culture, and the economy.
But first, they will have to decide where they want to live.
New data from the Brookings Institution’s Metropolitan Policy Program reveals the 10 US metropolitan areas whose populations of millennials – defined as people born between 1981 and 1997 – have increased the most from 2010 to 2015. For the 10 cities on the list, we’ve calculated the approximate number of millennials living there using millennial population percentages provided by Brookings, as well as US Census data on the population of each metro area from 2015.
There are clear winners, with Texas and Florida each being represented by three of the cities in the top 10. But neither of those states claimed the number one spot on the list.
Read on to find out where millennials are moving in the greatest numbers:
10. Seattle
Metro population: 3,733,580
Approximate number of millennial residents: 937,129
Increase in millennial population from 2010 to 2015: 10.8%
9. Sarasota, Florida
Metro population: 768,013
Approximate number of millennial residents: 122,114
Increase in millennial population from 2010 to 2015: 11.1%
T-7. Houston
Metro population: 6,656,947
Approximate number of millennial residents: 1,650,923
Increase in millennial population from 2010 to 2015: 11.7%
T-7. Cape Coral, Florida
Metro population: 701,982
Approximate number of millennial residents: 126,357
Increase in millennial population from 2010 to 2015: 11.7%
6. Austin, Texas
Metro population: 2,000,860
Approximate number of millennial residents: 544,234
Increase in millennial population from 2010 to 2015: 11.8%
5. Honolulu, Hawaii
Metro population: 998,714
Approximate number of millennial residents: 262,662
Increase in millennial population from 2010 to 2015: 12.2%
4. Orlando, Florida
Metro population: 2,387,138
Approximate number of millennial residents: 596,785
Increase in millennial population from 2010 to 2015: 12.7%
3. Denver, Colorado
Metro population: 2,812,732
Approximate number of millennial residents: 694,745
Increase in millennial population from 2010 to 2015: 12.8%
2. San Antonio, Texas
Metro population: 2,384,075
Approximate number of millennial residents: 598,403
Increase in millennial population from 2010 to 2015: 14.4%
1. Colorado Springs, Colorado
Metro population: 712,327
Approximate number of millennial residents: 188,054
Increase in millennial population from 2010 to 2015: 14.7%