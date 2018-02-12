The 10 US cities where millennials can’t wait to move

source Katie Stratton/Getty Images

Millennials are expected to become the most powerful generation in America in the not-so-distant future, as the group begins to exert an outsize influence on politics, culture, and the economy.

But first, they will have to decide where they want to live.

New data from the Brookings Institution’s Metropolitan Policy Program reveals the 10 US metropolitan areas whose populations of millennials – defined as people born between 1981 and 1997 – have increased the most from 2010 to 2015. For the 10 cities on the list, we’ve calculated the approximate number of millennials living there using millennial population percentages provided by Brookings, as well as US Census data on the population of each metro area from 2015.

There are clear winners, with Texas and Florida each being represented by three of the cities in the top 10. But neither of those states claimed the number one spot on the list.

Read on to find out where millennials are moving in the greatest numbers:

10. Seattle

Metro population: 3,733,580

Approximate number of millennial residents: 937,129

Increase in millennial population from 2010 to 2015: 10.8%

9. Sarasota, Florida

Metro population: 768,013

Approximate number of millennial residents: 122,114

Increase in millennial population from 2010 to 2015: 11.1%

T-7. Houston

Metro population: 6,656,947

Approximate number of millennial residents: 1,650,923

Increase in millennial population from 2010 to 2015: 11.7%

T-7. Cape Coral, Florida

Metro population: 701,982

Approximate number of millennial residents: 126,357

Increase in millennial population from 2010 to 2015: 11.7%

6. Austin, Texas

Metro population: 2,000,860

Approximate number of millennial residents: 544,234

Increase in millennial population from 2010 to 2015: 11.8%

5. Honolulu, Hawaii

Metro population: 998,714

Approximate number of millennial residents: 262,662

Increase in millennial population from 2010 to 2015: 12.2%

4. Orlando, Florida

Metro population: 2,387,138

Approximate number of millennial residents: 596,785

Increase in millennial population from 2010 to 2015: 12.7%

3. Denver, Colorado

Metro population: 2,812,732

Approximate number of millennial residents: 694,745

Increase in millennial population from 2010 to 2015: 12.8%

2. San Antonio, Texas

Metro population: 2,384,075

Approximate number of millennial residents: 598,403

Increase in millennial population from 2010 to 2015: 14.4%

1. Colorado Springs, Colorado

Metro population: 712,327

Approximate number of millennial residents: 188,054

Increase in millennial population from 2010 to 2015: 14.7%