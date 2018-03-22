Citigroup will stop doing business with companies that allow certain gun sales — here’s the memo

Citigroup announced it is requiring its clients to adopt stricter standards for firearm sales.

The new policy requires companies to sell guns only to customers over 21 years old who have passed a background check. It also prohibits selling bump stocks or high capacity magazines.

Citigroup said it will stop doing business with clients – from small businesses to institutional giants – that don’t adopt the policy.

Citigroup CEO Michael Corbat announced in a memo Thursday that the bank was instituting a new commercial firearms policy “designed to respect the rights of responsible gun owners while helping to keep firearms out of the wrong hands.”

“Over the last several weeks, I have had many conversations with clients, colleagues and friends who hold a range of opinions on the regulation of firearms in the U.S,” Corbat said in the memo. “It is clear to me that most people believe there are areas of agreement and practical changes we can make to find common ground.”

The new policy requires its clients to enact the following “best practices”:

Not selling firearms to someone who hasn’t passed a background check

Not selling firearms to anyone under 21 years old

Not selling bump stocks or high-capacity magazines.

The policy applies across the firm, including “small business, commercial and institutional clients, as well as credit card partners, whether co-brand or private label.”

Citi is just the latest corporation to change its stance on guns or the National Rifle Association since the shooting in Parkland, Florida, last month that claimed 17 lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The bank said it will stop doing business with clients that don’t adhere to the new standards.

“We have already begun to engage with them in the hope that they will adopt these best practices over the coming months,” the memo reads. “If they opt not to, we will respect their decision and work with them to transition their business away from Citi.”

