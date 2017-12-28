NFL insider says Cleveland Browns have a more attractive head coaching job than the New York Giants

The New York Giants are in the market for a new head coach after they fired Ben McAdoo.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the Giants’ opening is potentially less appealing than the same position with the Cleveland Browns despite the two franchises’ differing histories.

The Browns have not yet fired head coach Hue Jackson, but there are reasons to think that would be a good job despite their 0-15 record.

On the surface, the Giants feel like they should be a more attractive destination for somebody looking for a head coaching gig in the NFL considering their history and the Browns, well, being the Browns. But ESPN’s NFL insider, Adam Schefter, says that is not the case.

Schefter was a guest on ESPN Radio’s “Golic and Wingo,” when he was asked about the attractiveness of the Giants’ head coaching job and he didn’t mince his words.

“That’s not a job I would want,” Schefter said. “You’re dealing with the New York media. You are in a division with Carson Wentz and Dak Prescott for the next 10-12 years. You don’t have a [long-term solution at] quarterback right now.”

Meanwhile, the Browns still have a head coach in Hue Jackson, but Schefter said if he is fired, that is a better job.

“The Cleveland job is more appealing than the Giants job. Number one, you’ve got the No. 1 overall pick. You’re in a division where Ben Roethlisberger doesn’t have much time left. Joe Flacco is on the other side. Cincinnati is Cincinnati. You’ve got all these picks, all this money, all these resources. Yeah, if I were a coach, if I were a GM, I’d rather go work for the Cleveland Browns right now than the New York Giants. It is a more attractive opportunity.”

The Browns have yet to solve their own quarterback problem, but they have three players who were taken in the first round of this year’s draft, including No. 1 pick overall, Myles Garrett. They also have 12 picks in next year’s draft, the most of any team, and are projected to have the most salary cap space in the league next year.

Schefter did concede that, outside of the recently fired Ben McAdoo, the Giants have historically been patient with coaches. So, a new coach would likely be given plenty of chances to fix things.

He also noted that the Giants could be as high as the second pick overall in a draft that is deep with franchise-potential quarterbacks. Schefter also pointed out that the Giants are in a good position where they could bring quarterback Eli Manning back for a year or two to mentor whomever they select in the draft, if they do go in that direction.

But even under that scenario, Schefter still believes a top coaching candidate would prefer Cleveland over New York.