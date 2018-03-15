Exchange giant CME has approached $2.5 billion electronic trading firm NEX Group about an acquisition

- source
- REUTERS/Fred Prouser
- CME Group, the Chicago-based derivatives trading giant, has approached UK trading technology firm NEX Group over a potential acquisition.
- NEX, with a market cap of around $2.5 billion, said in a UK regulatory statement that it had received a preliminary approach from CME after Bloomberg first reported CME’s interest.
- “Discussions are at an early stage and there can be no certainty that an offer for NEX will be made, nor as to the terms of any offer, if made,” the firm said.
- CME’s stock price gained on the news, while NEX Group shares also jumped.
- source
- Markets Insider