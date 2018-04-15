Surreal photos from Coachella take you inside the most famous music festival on Earth

Melia Robinson, Business Insider US
Beyonce performs onstage during 2018 Coachella.

Larry Busacca/Getty

Coachella may be having its greatest year on record.

Fans are losing their minds over one jaw-dropping show after the next at the annual music and arts festival hosted in Indio, California. Though, Coachella is now being called “Beychella” on Twitter, after Beyoncé delivered the headliner-performance of a lifetime on Saturday night.

Here’s what you’re missing at Coachella 2018.

Let’s just jump right in: Beyoncé slayed Coachella better than any artist in history.

Larry Busacca/Getty

Queen Bey brought out Destiny’s Child, Solange, and Jay-Z for a truly inspired set.

Larry Busacca/Getty

It took no fewer than a hundred backup performers, three months of rehearsals, and five costume changes. Critics and entertainers are calling it the GOAT Coachella show.

Larry Busacca/Getty

Read more: Beyoncé gave what fans are calling the greatest show in history at Coachella – here’s what happened

This girl was everyone on the internet watching the livestream.

Coachella is an annual music and arts festival that packs tons of megastar artists into two weekends.

Over 700,000 festival-goers will descend on the desert stage this year.

Maybe the second coolest thing to happen at Coachella this year? It added a 40,000-square-foot food hall called the Indio Central Market that features 15 different restaurants. Nom.

Danielle Haim of sister-band Haim rocked the show.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

MØ surprised fans by inviting friend Charli XCX to perform on stage.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Tyler, the Creator ran through cuts from his albums “Flower Boy,” “Wolf,” and more.

The show from Brockhampton’s Ameer Vann, Kevin Abstract, and Merlyn Wood was lit.

Festival-goers tore up the fashion scene, as usual.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Their fashion kept cool in 90 degree heat.

Presley Ann/Getty

Flower crowns — once a staple of Coachella culture — were surprisingly sparse.

Presley Ann/Getty

These Beyoncé fans wore “Beychella” jerseys before the word started trending on Twitter.

Dare we say the art installations at Coachella caught up to Burning Man’s reputation this year?

Christopher Polk/Getty

There was something magical around every corner.

Christopher Polk/Getty

Even the stage tents are stunning.

Rich Fury/Getty

2018 could be a Coachella festival for the books.

Presley Ann/Getty

We’ll continue to update this post with new photos throughout the weekend.

Mario Anzuoni/Reuters