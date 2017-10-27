The best bets from this Saturday’s college football slate

source Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Last weekend was when college football officially started to get wild, as almost every game is now do-or-die for the top teams in the country.

This week there’s even more excitement to be seen on the field, with Penn State and Ohio State playing what could be an elimination game for the College Football Playoff and teams like Miami and TCU still hoping to run the table to earn one of the four coveted postseason spots.

As the season goes on, judging the motivations of these players becomes more and more vital to gaining a gambling edge. After a 3-4 week, we’re trying to get back on the horse and keep up our winning season betting against the spread. So let’s strap in and get to picking on another week of college football action.

LAST WEEK: 3-4 OVERALL: 30-26

Penn State (+6.5) over Ohio State

I attended the Penn State game last weekend against Michigan and am now convinced that Saquon Barkley is capable of scoring literally any time he touches the ball. This game has all the makings of a classic and could very likely determine which of these two teams makes the playoff. We’ve seen the Buckeyes fall short at home before, so I like Penn State to keep this one close and even win outright.

Notre Dame (-7.5) over NC State

source Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Notre Dame absolutely rolled USC last weekend and made me look like a dunce for backing the Trojans. Maybe I’m overreacting, but I don’t want to be played for a fool two weeks in a row.

Washington (-18) over UCLA

source Steve Dykes/Getty Images

Last week I picked against UCLA because of all the money they’ve cost me this year… and they proceeded to take even more on my money. But I was just a week early! Chris Peterson’s Huskies are going to roll over the Bruins. Just double whatever you lost last week against UCLA and bet it here. In fact triple it. This UCLA is going to give me my money back if I have to squeeze it out of them.

Colorado (-3.5) over California

source Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Colorado had a rough go of it last week, falling to Washington State 28-0. But the Buffaloes are back home and might need this win to get bowl eligible. From what I’ve seen of them this season, they’re a talented team here, and there’s no doubt they’ll be motivated on Saturday.

Baylor (+8.5) over Texas

Baylor is still winless and Power 5 schools don’t go winless for a whole year that often. The Bears have been playing better football of late, and getting the Longhorns at home might be just the right spot for them to finally starting turning the corner as they work toward next season.

TCU (-6.5) over Iowa State

source Tom Pennington/Getty Images

TCU is going to keep pummeling teams until they’ve locked up a spot in the playoff. Even though the Cyclones are a better team than many expected this year, the Horned Frogs offense should be too much for Iowa State to manage.

Michigan State (-2.5) over Northwestern

source Duane Burleson/Getty Images

This line feels so suspiciously low I’m almost tempted to go the other way. But the Spartans are still hunting for a shot at the Big Ten title and thus can’t afford to let up off the gas even if this feels like the potential for a trap game.

