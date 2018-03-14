Colony Slated to Open Luxurious RM4.6 Million Co-working Space at KL Eco City in June 2018

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – March 14, 2018 – On the back of a successful launch of its first co-working space at KLCC Jalan Kia Peng in July 2017, and a bold referral initiative last month, Colony’s second location has been highly anticipated. Today it has been revealed that their next luxury serviced office will be located at their largest venue yet, KL Eco City (KLEC).

KL Eco City is located in the heart of what is considered the New Golden Triangle, a prime and prestigious location for Colony’s next step as one of the leading co-working spaces in Malaysia. Its integrated rail hub comprising of Abdullah Hukum LRT and KL Eco City KTM, new link bridges and ramps accessing Federal Highway and NPE, as well as a 2-tier internal road system, enables seamless connectivity to major hubs Bangsar, Midvalley City, and Damansara. This strategic location also fully recognises the vast lifestyles of its guests, with its extensive retail options and proximity to the new mosque, Masjid Jamek Abdullah Hukum.

Spanning over 20,000sqft across 5 floors, the Colony@KLEC co-working space is estimated to accommodate more than 300 guests and will feature Colony’s iconic monochrome designs and signature chic interior. Apart from meeting rooms, there will be nap rooms, nursing rooms, massage rooms, kids’ areas, and an in-house café among the many facilities available. The team at Colony further expressed great excitement for the event space; an entire floor which will able to host up to 250 pax at a time, as well as for the panoramic views of the KL city that can be seen throughout the office.

“The definitive purpose of Colony is to revolutionise the traditional expectations of working and more importantly, to empower life at work itself. We strive to achieve this by creating unique and beautiful spaces with teams that deliver exceptional service and hospitality, and in which people feel they can achieve things even beyond their own imagination. Colony’s expansion into KL Eco City allows us to better serve our growing customer base and bring this vision to greater heights.” – Colony Co-Founder and Executive Director, Timothy Tiah

KL Eco City is currently undergoing construction and the co-working space is projected to launch in June 2018.

About Colony

Backed by Oak Drive Ventures, Colony is a lavish serviced office and co-working space founded in July 2017 whose unique workplace and amenities such as Espressolab coffee and swimming pool access have attracted the likes of Maybank, Dell, and AIA among a multitude of clients. The company has plans to have at least 3 locations by the end of this year. www.colony.work