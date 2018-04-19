Comey says the Republican Party has ‘lost their way’ and he can no longer be associated with it

caption Former FBI Director James Comey source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

“The Republican Party has left me and many others”, Comey said in an interview with ABC News.

In an interview with the ABC News’ podcast “Start Here” that was posted on Wednesday, Comey said “The Republican Party has left me and many others.”

“I need no better evidence than their new website – which I think is ‘Lyin Comey’ maybe? — attacking me. I just think they’ve lost their way, and I can’t be associated with it,” he said.

Comey also told host Brad Mielke that the GOP no longer reflects his values.

“I see the Republican Party, as near as I can tell, reflects now entirely Donald Trump’s values,” Comey said. “It doesn’t reflect values at all. It’s transactional, it’s ego-driven, it’s in service to his ego.”

Despite working in both Democratic and Republican administrations, the former FBI director testified before Congress in 2016 that he was a registered member of the GOP for most of his adult life but is no longer registered.

When asked about the 2020 presidential election, Comey said he would vote for a candidate who represents the nation’s values.

“I can’t imagine a circumstance of me voting for President Trump, given what I think he reflects in terms of values,” Comey said. “If we don’t get that right, we can waste all the time we want to waste on fighting about policy. We’re losing something that is essential to America.”

When asked about running for public office, Comey said he would never want to.

The interview that aired Wednesday was just one of several that Comey has had this week in promoting his new memoir, “A Higher Loyalty,” which was released on Tuesday.