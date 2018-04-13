Sarah Huckabee Sanders said that firing Comey will go down as one of Trump’s greatest achievements

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said President Donald Trump’s firing of James Comey as FBI director will go down as one of his greatest achievements.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Friday that President Donald Trump’s firing of James Comey as FBI director will go down as one of his greatest achievements.

Sanders’s comments come amid a reignited public feud between Trump and Comey over the latter’s upcoming memoir that gives insight into the relationship between the president and former FBI chief.

Excerpts from Comey’s book, “A Higher Loyalty,” have been made public before the memoir officially hits bookshelves on Tuesday. On Friday morning, Trump took to Twitter to respond to Comey’s book.

“James Comey is a proven LEAKER & LIAR,” he tweeted. “Virtually everyone in Washington thought he should be fired for the terrible job he did-until he was, in fact, fired. He leaked CLASSIFIED information, for which he should be prosecuted. He lied to Congress under OATH. He is a weak and … untruthful slime ball who was, as time has proven, a terrible Director of the FBI. His handling of the Crooked Hillary Clinton case, and the events surrounding it, will go down as one of the worst ‘botch jobs’ of history. It was my great honor to fire James Comey!”

Along with Trump and the White House, the Republican National Committee has started a campaign to discredit Comey’s claims.

Despite attacks from the right, Comey will begin his media book tour on Sunday night in an exclusive interview with George Stephanopoulos of ABC News.