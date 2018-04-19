ComfortDelGro buys London’s Dial-a-Cab for $1.7 million

The Straits Times

Singapore taxi operator ComfortDelGro Corporation Limited has acquired the business and assets of London’s Dial-a-Cab Limited for £1.2 million ($1.7 million, S$2.2 million).

The deal to buy the taxi circuit operator in London was undertaken by ComfortDelGro’s wholly-owned subsidiary in the UK, CityFleet Networks Limited.

In a statement on Thursday (Apr 19), ComfortDelGro said the acquisition was expected to grow and strengthen its position as “the leading taxi circuit operator in London through an expansion of the customer base”.

ComfortDelGro currently has about 1,900 London taxis subscribed to its Computer Cab plc circuit, the largest taxi circuit operator in the city.

The acquisition will add another 1,100 Black Cab drivers to the combined circuit, bringing the total fleet to 3,000.

ComfortDelGro Managing Director/Group CEO, Mr Yang Ban Seng, said the deal will also help “achieve cost synergies through the consolidation of back-end processes and functions”.

CityFleet Networks was recently awarded the Taxicard and Dial-A-Ride contract for another three years, with an option for a fourth, Mr Yang said.

Taxicard is the largest public sector day-to-day transport service in London for passengers with serious mobility impairments or who are severely sight impaired. The contract covers all 32 London boroughs and the City of London.

ComfortDelGro also operates taxi despatch services in Liverpool and Aberdeen, as well as scheduled bus services in London and inter-city express and general coach services across the UK and Ireland.

In February, ComfortDelGro announced a £13.4 million acquisition of the New Adventure Travel Limited, which operates buses and coaches across four depots in Cardiff, Swansea, Newport and Pontypridd.