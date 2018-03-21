Companies in Vietnam To Be Named As Best Companies to Work for in Asia™ in 2018

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 21 March 2018 – This year, Vietnam will be witnessing for the first time crowning of best companies to work for in Asia Vietnam Chapter by HR Asia Magazine. This most prestigious award recognising best companies to work for in Vietnam is jointly organised by HR Asia Magazine, a publication of Business Media International and Snowball Consulting Co.

Winners of the award will be selected from pool of nominees among 20 industries, based on a proprietary survey that assesses the company’s working environment, HR practices, employee engagement and the resulting job satisfaction.

HR Asia, Asia’s most authoritative publication for senior HR professionals, aims to elevate the quality of employment across Asia through healthy competition and the comparison it brings during the judging process.

By including the most prominent employers in Vietnam, the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Award aims to improve and regulate qualities discovered in quality employers. Simultaneously, it encourages participants to participate in the growth of economy and society of Vietnam. The Awards covers 8 markets across Asia, including Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.

“This is one of the most structured and extensive survey on employee engagement and workplace practices in this region. Through this survey, HR Asia has discovered that many of companies in Asia have workplace practices that are on par with the best in the world,” said Mr. William Ng, group publisher and editor-in-chief of Business Media International, the publishers of HR Asia.

Award an Inspiration for Good Employers

Many of the past recipients from around the Asia region were overwhelmed on being named among the Best Companies to Work for in Asia, with most crediting their employees for the achievement.

“We are honoured to be recognised as one of HR Asia’s Best Companies to Work for in Asia. Our philosophy of interconnection holds true not only from a business standpoint, but also a HR point of view. We pride ourselves on the strong commitment to building a global talent culture through a relentless focus in four key areas — leadership, development, recognition and culture. All these are encompassed within the ‘Magic of Equinix’ which captures the energy and imagination of our people, so it goes without saying that this award belongs to every employee in Equinix. Thank you, team,!” Clement Goh, Managing Director, Equinix South Asia.

“We are honoured to be conferred the award for the second consecutive year. At AIA Singapore, living up to our positioning as a Real Life Company, is reflected in everything that we do ­ our Operating Philosophy of Doing the Right Thing, in the Right Way and with the Right People… and the Results will come, has been inculcated into our everyday language and business processes. Engagement is a team effort and I would like to dedicate this award to all members of our AIA Singapore family,” says Tan Hak Leh, Chief Executive Officer. AIA Singapore

“Winning this award is synonymous with our vision of driving first ­class and affirms Cycle & Carriage as one of the best companies to work for in Asia,” says Jason Wen, HR Director. Cycle & Carriage

“Thanks to HR Asia for giving us a very good platform for people to be recognised the good things we have done in Yahoo! here and very importantly it helps us to attract great talents externally and retain our internal talents.” Yahoo! Hong Kong Limited

“We are honored to receive the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2016 Awards and we are elated and grateful for being acknowledged for the second time. This award is dedicated to our people who have given their full commitment and devotion in driving the Company to where it is today. With this recognition, we will continuously strive to create an organization with an enviable working culture and one that assures career as well as personal development growth for our people,” says Dato’ Ahmad Zaini Othman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. Malaysian Building Society Berhad

“To be accorded this honour tells us that we’re on the right track, and reaffirms our purpose to be the fitness leader who inspires people to go further in life’ — whether they’re our employees, our members, or the public at large”, says Kurt Stocks, Managing Director, Fitness First Malaysia

“We are pleased and honored to win this award for the second consecutive year, at Petra Energy we aim to create a platform for employees to be the best version of themselves. This award is a testament to our efforts”. – Dato’ Anthony Bujang, Group Chief Executive Officer, Petra Energy Berhad

“For the QI Group to be recognized as one of the best companies to work for in Asia is a tremendous achievement. This award will serve as great encouragement for all of us to continue to place our people at the top of our priorities”, says Christopher I. Watson, Chief Human Resources Officer. QI Group





“We are humbled with HR Asia’s recognition of UHY’s effort in talent management. In an industry that is notorious for its above average staff turnover rates, it is an honour to win this award for the second consecutive year and it goes a long way to inspire our team and people to make UHY the best accounting firm to work for!” says Datuk Alvin Tee, Senior Partner. UHY Advisory (KL)

About HR Asia

HR Asia is Asia’s largest circulating publication for senior HR professionals. With over 50,000 copies distributed every issue, and an online and offline audience exceeding 200,000. HR Asia is the go-to brand for HR professionals seeking quality business intelligence and industry updates. HR Asia is published by Business Media International, a regional leader in B2B intelligence.

About Snowball Consulting Co.

Snowball Consulting Co. is a firm specializing in communication consulting. It is founded by a group of professionals having long experience in international companies and agencies with the aim to assist companies in Vietnam with practical communication solutions to enhance and protect reputation. Snowball is the partner of Business Media International; Enterprise Asia; and some international media. It is located at Floor 6, 231-233 Le Thanh Ton, District 1 Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam with the contact phone hotline: +84 086 8586 123 and email: contact@snowball.vn;