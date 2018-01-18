Congestion at Johor-Singapore border needs to be addressed, says Malaysia’s tourism agency

Recognise the familiar sight? Shin Min Daily News

Malaysia’s tourism agency has called the country’s immigration department to address the congestion at the Johor Causeway and the Second Link Crossing, reported The Star.

Tourism Malaysia’s director-general Datuk Seri Mirza Mohammad said it would help to ease traffic movements on both land links especially on weekends, public holidays and school holidays.

Apart from Singaporeans who regularly cross over to Johor Baru, he said that there are also foreign tourists who enter Malaysia via the Causeway and the Second Link.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday (Jan 18) at Legoland, he said: “Singapore is an important market for us and we want to make travel easy for them.”

He added that Tourism Malaysia welcomed plans by the Malaysian government to reduce toll charges at the Second Link Crossing.

“Any move to ease congestion at both links is good as it will boost the tourism sector, not only in Johor but the whole of Malaysia,” he added.

The comments come just days after Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong discussed the congestion issue at the Causeway during the eight Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat held in Singapore.

On Tuesday (Jan 16), Datuk Seri Najib said that the toll for the Second Link may be reviewed to make it more attractive for use and noted that the wait on both sides could stretch to three to four hours at times.