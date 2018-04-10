One of the leading figures in UFC says Conor McGregor ‘s*** on all of us’ with his alleged New York City attack

caption Conor McGregor. source Reuters

Conor McGregor tarnished the UFC brand when he was recorded on video throwing a trolley at a bus carrying UFC fighters last week.

That’s according to UFC announcer Bruce Buffer, who said he is “horrified” by the incident.

Buffer had a simple message for McGregor: “You s*** on all of us with that one move.”

McGregor, a former two-time UFC world champion, reportedly stormed a UFC press conference in New York City last week, then attacked a team bus and smashed a window leaving two athletes requiring hospital treatment.

A New York Police Department spokesman confirmed to Business Insider that McGregor was charged with three counts of assault and one count of criminal mischief when he turned himself in to the 78th precinct in Brooklyn.

Buffer condemned McGregor and said he “s*** on all of us” in an interview with TMZ Sports.

“[I was] horrified. Never did I think anything like this could ever happen in my 22 years of being in the UFC and doing everything I can in my life to build this great brand and to support this fantastic sport. It’s like you s*** on all of us with that one move. That’s not what we’re about.”

caption Bruce Buffer. source Getty Images

The attack left two fighters – Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg – requiring medical treatment. Borg suffered an eye injury from shattered glass, while Chiesa suffered multiple cuts to the face, according to MMAFighting journalist Ariel Helwani.

Buffer added: “As a whole, everyone has their own personal reaction, but I think it’s total disgust. I could say a lot of words. We’ll see how it all pans out. There’s no excuse for it. It’s an insult. It’s disgusting. I mean, that’s not what we’re about.”

McGregor has been widely criticised from senior figures in combat sports. UFC commentator Joe Rogan said “it’s pathetic” and “it’s disgusting” when he was on-air, commentating at UFC 223, on Fox Sports 1 on Saturday.

UFC president Dana White said McGregor is guilty of “completely irrational behaviour” when he spoke on Fox Sports 1 show “First Things First.”

McGregor was released on a $50,000 bail after appearing in a New York City court on Friday. He was granted permission to travel outside the United States but has another court appearance on June 14.