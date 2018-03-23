Trump’s base is furious with his veto bluff on the massive spending bill

caption Commentator Ann Coulter gestures as she addresses the Conservative Political Action conference (CPAC) in Washington, February 12, 2011. source REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump’s decision to sign a massive $1.3 trillion spending bill angered some prominent conservatives on Friday.

Ann Coulter, Matt Drudge, and conservative news site The Gateway Pundit all expressed their frustration with Trump’s move.

Trump wasn’t entirely supportive of the bill, either. He said he will “never sign a bill like this again,” but decided against a veto of the current measure because of its large defense spending provisions.

Some conservatives on the far right slammed President Donald Trump on Friday after he reluctantly signed a massive $1.3 trillion spending package to avert a government shutdown.

“FAKE VETO,” read the leading banner on the conservative website the Drudge Report.

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter lashed out on Twitter, mocking Trump by saying that the reason he will never sign another bill like this again is because he’ll be impeached.

Congress released the legislation on Wednesday night, giving lawmakers virtually no time to read or amend what is in the 2,232-page bill.

“There are a lot of things that I am unhappy about in this bill,” Trump said. “But I say to Congress, I will never sign another bill like this again.”

“Nobody read it, it’s only hours old, some people don’t even know what’s in it,” Trump added.

Despite his reservations, Trump went through with the bill anyway, citing the $700 billion appropriated in the measure for defense as the main reason for ultimately signing it.

Some conservatives were not happy.

Today is the day @NancyPelosi took control of the House again.

Thanks GOP!

Shame on us for believing your lies. — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) March 23, 2018

I never imagined I could loathe the @GOP more than the I loathe @TheDemocrats, but they got me with this suck-ass budget. I hope they get what they asked for in November. When will these RINO wimps stop sticking their asses in the air for the Democrats to violate? — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 23, 2018

CONGRATULATIONS, PRESIDENT SCHUMER! — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 23, 2018

The bill drew the ire of some conservative lawmakers as well, including Sens. Rand Paul, Mike Lee, and James Lankford.

Well here it is, all 2,232 budget-busting pages. The House already started votes on it. The Senate is expected to soon. No one has read it. Congress is broken… pic.twitter.com/izvJlUEgUM — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 22, 2018

A small group of congressional leaders have negotiated a 2,232 page, $1.3 trillion bill to fund the government completely behind closed doors, giving Congress less than 48 hours to review it. I will absolutely be voting no. https://t.co/HwBbfl3J87 — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) March 22, 2018

Tonight’s #omnibus bill is another symptom of Washington’s spending illness; massive overspending in a 2,200 page bill released only hours before the vote. I could not support this massive bill nor the broken budget process that brought us this bill. https://t.co/boQqRBzPKF — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) March 23, 2018

Earlier on Friday, Trump threatened to veto the bill because he argued it didn’t provide enough funds for his much-promised border wall as well as recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) immigration program.

“I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill),” Trump said in a tweet, “and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded.”